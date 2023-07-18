Luke Bohonek did not lead the Mississippi Athletic Conference in any statistical category this summer, but his all-around game sure was impressive.

The Bettendorf senior grabbed enough attention from the MAC coaches to be voted as the league’s Player of the Year, as announced Monday.

In a balanced vote, eight schools had first-team representatives among the 14 players recognized on the top honor squad.

League champ Pleasant Valley (27-15, 15-3 MAC) led the voting with three first-team selections. Davenport Assumption (23-13, 12-4 MAC), Bettendorf (22-11, 12-6 MAC), Davenport North (20-18, 12-6 MAC) and North Scott (24-14, 10-6 MAC) all had two players earn first-team honors. Central DeWitt (26-14, 8-10 MAC), Davenport Central (16-21, 7-11 MAC) and Clinton (8-26, 3-15 MAC) each had one first-team selection.

Bohonek put up solid numbers at the plate, as a pitcher and on defense, where he racked up a .927 fielding percentage with seven errors in 96 total chances. He recorded a 4-2 pitching record with a 3.09 ERA. He struck out 34 batters in 34 innings pitched and walked just 13 as he was touched for 36 base hits.

Offensively, he was seventh in the league in batting (.410 average) and runs scored (36) and eighth with 36 RBIs as he struck out only nine times in 105 plate appearances. He finished third in the league with 32 stolen bases (in 34 attempts).

The senior who was a second-team All-MAC selection last year, was joined on the 2023 first-team by teammate Wrigley Matthys. The sophomore outfielder led the league with a .487 batting average and 56 hits, was second with a .565 on-base percentage and third with a .748 slugging percentage.

Pleasant Valley had seniors Cal Parr (utility selection) and Caden McDermott (outfielder) joined on the first team by freshman teammate Lincoln Dalton, who recorded an 8-2 record with one save and a 2.30 ERA.

Assumption’s first-teamers were seniors Tyler Welch (pitcher) and Jeff Davis (utility selection). Welch led the league with a 1.33 ERA as he accumulated a 7-3 record and a league-high 80 strikeouts in 58.0 innings pitched.

Davenport North players filled two of the infield spots with junior first baseman Noelan Slyter and freshman third baseman Bryce Pauley getting first-team nods.

North Scott battery mates — senior catcher Noah Young and sophomore pitcher Kye Smith — grabbed first-team honors. Smith was second in the league with 78 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings as he led the league with a 9-0 record.

Davenport Central senior outfielder Thomas Johnson, Central DeWitt junior outfielder Jacob Maher and Clinton senior second baseman Addison Binnie also earned first-team honors.

Only four players repeated 2022 first-team nods — Welch, Binnie, McDermott and Maher.

PV's Derek Stecklien was tabbed Coach of the Year for the second straight year.

MAC all-conference

First team

Pitcher – Lincoln Dalton, fr., Pleasant Valley; Kye Smith, so., North Scott; Tyler Welch, sr., Assumption

Catcher – Noah Young, sr., North Scott

First base – Noelan Slyter, jr., Davenport North

Second base – Addison Binnie, sr., Clinton

Shortstop – Luke Bohonek, sr., Bettendorf

Third base – Bryce Pauly, fr., Davenport North

Outfield – Wrigley Matthys, so., Bettendorf; Thomas Johnson, sr., Davenport Central; Caden McDermott, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jacob Maher, jr., Central DeWitt

Utility – Cal Parr, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jeff Davis, sr., Assumption

Player of the year – Luke Bohonek, Bettendorf

Coaching staff of the year – Derek Stecklien, Pleasant Valley

Second team

Pitcher – Maddux Chapman, jr., Davenport North; Ethan Silva, sr., Muscatine; Aiden Schmidt, jr., Assumption

Catcher – Xavier Lerma, sr., Muscatine

First base – Ian Dittmer, sr., North Scott

Second base – Wyatt Hillyer, jr., Davenport Central

Shortstop – Drew Sacia, sr., North Scott

Third base – Kyle Bixby, jr., Central DeWitt

Outfield – Jack Reilly, sr., Bettendorf; Carsen Williams, sr., Pleasant Valley; Brandon Bea, fr., Davenport North; Michael Cabrera, jr., Central DeWitt

Utility – Maddux Sullivan, jr., Davenport Central; Roderick Tanamor, sr., Davenport North

Honorable Mention

Assumption: Seth Soliz, sr., Cooper Sammon, jr., Alex Milton, sr.

Bettendorf: TJ Eikenberry, jr., Connor Chase, sr., Gabe Franzman, jr.

Central DeWitt: Tyson Dunne, sr., Logan White, sr., Kade Burzlaff, so.

Clinton: Kinnick Belitz, jr., Lucas Weiner, sr., Hunter Lawrence, jr.

Davenport Central: Ty Harmsen, jr., Charlie Wooldridge, jr., Declan Swanson, jr.

Davenport North: Nate Cheesman, jr., Cam Goff, so., Grant Wiese, jr.

Davenport West: Brady Hansen, sr., Brent Haines, sr., Ashton Hazelett, jr.

Muscatine: Cael Moss, so., Tom Norton, 8th grade.

North Scott: Reed Mulligan, sr., Jackson McCallister, jr., Adam Link, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Ike Swanson, sr., Tate Lyon, jr., Daniel Zietlow, sr.