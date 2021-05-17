Prep report: Bettendorf boys finish second in MAC

Boys soccer

Bettendorf 6, West 0: Tristan Wakefield scored a pair of goals as Bettendorf closed out the regular season Monday with a shutout of Davenport West.

Mason Stine, David Canfield, Luke Ward and Mohammed Monkari also scored for the Bulldogs (12-3 overall, 7-2 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference). The victory clinched second place in the final standings for Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs take on West (1-9, 1-8 MAC) again Thursday in the first round of the substate.

Central 3, North Scott 2: Davenport Central upset North Scott in overtime to create a three-way tie for third place in the final MAC standings.

Nate Hummel scored three goals for the Blue Devils. Oliver Hughes and Alex Perez had goals for the Lancers.

Both the Blue Devils and Lancers finished 6-3 in league play along with Muscatine, which lost to league champion Pleasant Valley on penalty kicks Monday.

Assumption 3, Central DeWitt 1: Luke Klostermann and Liam Nolan scored second-half goals to lift Assumption above the .500 mark by winning the final game of the regular season.