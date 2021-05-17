Prep report: Bettendorf boys finish second in MAC

Boys soccer
Bettendorf 6, West 0: Tristan Wakefield scored a pair of goals as Bettendorf closed out the regular season Monday with a shutout of Davenport West.
Mason Stine, David Canfield, Luke Ward and Mohammed Monkari also scored for the Bulldogs (12-3 overall, 7-2 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference). The victory clinched second place in the final standings for Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs take on West (1-9, 1-8 MAC) again Thursday in the first round of the substate.
Central 3, North Scott 2: Davenport Central upset North Scott in overtime to create a three-way tie for third place in the final MAC standings.
Nate Hummel scored three goals for the Blue Devils. Oliver Hughes and Alex Perez had goals for the Lancers.
Both the Blue Devils and Lancers finished 6-3 in league play along with Muscatine, which lost to league champion Pleasant Valley on penalty kicks Monday.
Assumption 3, Central DeWitt 1: Luke Klostermann and Liam Nolan scored second-half goals to lift Assumption above the .500 mark by winning the final game of the regular season.
Billy Moore and Roberto Medrano assisted those two scores that broke a 1-1 halftime tie. Ethan Beltran scored the Knights' first goal on an unassisted effort and Cody Penniston scored Central DeWitt's goal on a penalty kick in the 20th minute.
The Knights, who out-shot the Sabers 15-8, are 9-8, 5-4 in the MAC, entering the start of postseason play Thursday against Maquoketa.
DeWitt dropped to 4-10, 2-7 MAC.
Girls golf
Class 1A Region-4C Wyoming: Durant’s Belle Rockow earned medalist honors at Monday’s Class 1A Region-4C Wyoming gathering at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming.
The senior carded nines of 49 and 43 to top the field by three strokes and earn her ticket to the state meet.
Fellow Durant senior Makenna Buesing shot a 50-47—97 to finish in solo sixth place and help the Wildcats to the team title with a 395 in the six-team gathering. The Wildcats were the only team under 400, Springville the runner-up at 412. Calamus-Wheatland was sixth with a 551 team score.
Girls soccer
Quincy 4, Moline 1: Quincy girls soccer beat Moline 4-1 Monday in Western Big 6 Conference action. Caroline Hazen had Moline's only goal in the loss, an unassisted tally.
The Maroons are 3-2 in the Big 6 and Quincy is 3-1-1.