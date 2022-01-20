PREP REPORT: Geneseo girls need overtime to stay unbeaten

Girls basketball
Geneseo 51, Galesburg 46 (OT): The undefeated season continues for the Geneseo High School girls basketball team, but it took an extra five minutes to make that happen Thursday night.
The surging Galesburg Silver Streaks pushed the Maple Leafs into overtime before Class 3A’s top-ranked squad pulled out a 51-46 Western Big 6 Conference victory at John Thiel Gymnasium.
Geneseo (23-0, 9-0 Big 6) led 36-30 after three quarters and opened a lead as large as eight in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t put away the victory in regulation as the game went into overtime tied at 43.
Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs with a game-high 27 points, including six of Geneseo’s eight overtime points. All of those came from the free-throw line on two-shot chances. She also scored all of Geneseo’s seven fourth-quarter points.
Danielle Beach added a dozen for Geneseo and Jordan Porter added eight, including the Maple Leafs’ only overtime bucket. Geneseo only had four players scores, with Ali Rapps adding four points.
Galesburg (17-7, 5-5 Big 6) also only had four players score, led by Kiarra Kilgore’s 22 and Abby Davidson’s 12.
Davenport North 59, Clinton 15: The hosting Davenport North Wildcats didn’t waste any time in taking control of the makeup contest, cruising to a 59-15 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
The Wildcats (6-7, 4-6 MAC) raced out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they led 36-4 at halftime in a game that was originally scheduled to be played in December.
It was North’s sixth win in its last seven starts. The Wildcats had another huge games from freshman Journey Houston, who recorded her eighth 20-plus point game in the last nine outings.
Wrestling
Moline 63, Sterling 12: The Moline high School wrestling team logged eight pins, a technical fall and a major decision in rolling to a 63-12 Western Big 6 Conference dual meet victory over hosting Sterling at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse Thursday evening.
Earning pins for Moline were Kole Brower (138, 1:46), Parker Terronez (160, 1:55), Pablo Perez (170, 1:49), James Soliz (182, 2:22), Oscar Antu (195, 3:01) , Devon Jones (106, :59), Kayden Serrano (120, 4:11), and Carmelo Cruz (126, 5:50).
Brandley Ledbetter (132) opened the contest with a 19-4 technical fall in 5:33 and a weight class later Noah Tapia posted a 5-2 decision. Jack Sibley also won a decision at 113 and Jordan Langenderfer took a major decision at 152.
Bettendorf handles North, Muscatine: Ranked by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association as the fifth-best dual team in Class 3A, the Bettendorf Bulldogs showed worthy of the high ranking by dominating Mississippi Athletic Conference foes Davenport North and Muscatine Thursday.
The Bulldogs took down both over the course of the MAC triangular at Muscatine High School, beating North 68-12 and Muscatine 54-21. In the other dual of the night, Muscatine trailed North 30-0 to start, but came back to score a 48-30 win to earn a split of the night's duals.
Bettendorf's top-ranked lightweight Timothy Koester (26-1) scored two pin falls. Second-ranked 195-pounder received one of the many forfeit that went the Bulldogs' way, but Hill (27-1) also made short work of Muscatine's Kaden Fisher, pinning the Muskie within the first minute of their match.
Ranked ninth at 113, Steele Diercks (21-2) scored a forfeit win plus a 6-1 decision over North's Jeffery West.
Clinton 54, Davenport West 21: The Falcons took the first three contested matches of Thursday's dual, but four forfeits and Clinton's dominance of the middle weights were too much for West to overcome.
The River Kings got five pins on the night, all in less than a minute and a half. Craig Mercado had Clinton's fastest pin in eight seconds at 170 pounds, but Sam Hoffman (126), Brady Jennings (138), Brooke Peters (152) and Ty Jugersen (160) also ended their matches quickly.