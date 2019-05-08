LaSALLE — Geneseo sophomore Esther Brown is not a fan of running, especially long distances.
However, winning a long-distance sectional gold medal and qualifying for the Class 2A girls track and field state meet with three relay teammates changes that tune just a bit.
“Until this year, you couldn’t even mention anything longer than 200 meters,” said Josie Brown, Esther’s senior sister, who joined junior Lauren Belvel and senior Julia Poel in winning the first track event of the LaSalle Sectional, the 3200 relay.
“Disgust. Anguish,” Esther said in answering how she’d have reacted to having run such a race before this year.
And now, that they have a state date? “It’s fine,” she shrugged.
There was a whole lot of Maple Leafs excitement by the time they had bookend golds in the sectional's 12 track events. The 1600 relay team of Poel, Alison Bowers, Ali Rapps and Josie Bowers also crossed the finish line first, giving the Leafs state qualifiers in eight events.
“This was an awesome job,” said Geneseo coach Kyle Morey. “We had a lot of PRs (personal records) and a lot of great races in not great conditions,” with strong wind affecting outcomes.
The meet started 90 minutes early because of a weather forecast that nailed it — the last relay ended a minute before lightning pre-empted the team scores announcement.
Geneseo won the sectional title.
“We have a lot of girls advancing to state,” added Morey, “and we were close in a lot of others. I am super proud.”
Individually, the Leafs have state qualifiers in the 100 and 300 hurdles with Rapps (first in both), the 800 with Josie Brown (first), the 100 with Bowers (third), the high jump with Abby Reakes (first) and pole vault with Samantha Rakestraw (second).
The hold-your-breath qualification went to Bowers, who topped the state qualifying time by one one-hundredth of a second.
“The open events are so hard to qualify in,” said Bowers, who went to state last year as part of a 800 relay. “I’m super excited, especially to be able to do that as a sophomore.”
Kewanee’s Tristan Nolan, also a sophomore, reached state by .01 of a second in the 300 low hurdles, which was won by Rapps. That not only broke a Kewanee school record in the event, but one that had stood for over three decades, according to coach Chad Palm.
“She also advanced in the high jump (with a second-place finish), so the hurdles was just the icing on the cake … very thin icing.”
Reakes won that high jump, which caught her a little bit by surprise. The sophomore had been out for three weeks with a back injury. She skipped the NIB-12 high-jump competition last week. She won with a jump of 5-1. Her personal best is 5-2.
“I can’t wait to hang out with my teammates at state,” exclaimed Reakes.
Classmate Rakestraw has a different state agenda. “I want to see all of the great vaulters there,” she said. When he was in college, her dad and vault coach, Dan Rakestraw, was coached by Chad Thomas, the dad and coach of Alleman sophomore vault sensation Tori Thomas. So, there’s that state connection as well.
Rapps and Josie Brown will compete in three events each at 2A State. Bowers and Poel will have two each. Reakes, Rakestraw, Belvel and Esther Brown qualified in single events.