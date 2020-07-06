Prep report: L-M knocks off Bettendorf

Softball
Louisa Muscatine 9, Bettendorf 1: Hosting Louisa Muscatine spotted the Bettendorf Bulldogs a run in the top of the first, but answered with five in the bottom of the frame to take control and move to 14-1 on the season with the non-conference victory.
Winning pitcher Hailey Sanders hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs and Beth Butler delivered a key three-run blast in that opening frame.
Losing Pitcher Emily Rigdon singled in the lone run for Bettendorf (13-4).
The victory avenged a Game 2 loss in an earlier doubleheader between the two this season.
Wilton 13, Cascade 2: Peyton Souhrada ripped three of Wilton’s 10 hits and drove in five runs in the nonconference game shortened by the 10-run rule in the fifth inning when the Beavers plated four runs.
Emily Coss had two hits and drove in two runs for the winners, who moved to 9-2. Mallory Lange (two hits) and Chloe Wells each scored three times from the top of the Wilton batting order.
