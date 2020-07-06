Prep report:North Scot sweeps Central

In the second game, Knights pitcher Alex Pollmiller, a junior, carried a no-hitter into the fifth. Pollmiller got the shutout win, following the complete-game effort of senior Nick Burkhart in the opener. Burkhart went the distance and held the Muskies (2-10, 2-10 MAC) to just three hits.

Softball

Pleasant Valley 15-9, North 3-2: Pleasant Valley bashed 29 hits and scored in 9 of 12 innings on its way to the sweep.

Emily Wood had four hits and drove in four runs in the first game and Jessie Clemons added four hits in the second game. Kaityln Drish homered in both games for the Spartans.

North Scott 12-12, Central 0-0: North Scott enjoyed senior night with identical 12-0 victories over visiting Davenport Central. The wins move North Scott to 12-6, 8-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central drops to 1-13, 0-12 in the league.

West 15-9, Clinton 2-0: In a battle between two clubs looking forward to the postseason, Davenport West took Monday’s MAC twin bill.