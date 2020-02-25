Prep report: Rocks fall in sectional dual

Wrestling

Rocks fall in sectional dual: Rock Island needed everything to go right if it was going to beat Aurora Christian at the Rochelle dual team sectional on Tuesday night.

However, wrestlers missing their target weight and other issues derailed the Rocks in their 52-24 loss to the Eagles.

The Rocks were already without two wrestlers, one held out due to academic ineligibility and one having been disqualified at the regionals for physical misconduct. Three lineup regulars also did not make weight, and Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell had to do some scrambling to field a team.

The Rocks were appearing in their first team sectional since 2010 and were searching for the first team sectional win in program history.

The Rocks received one forfeit at 132 and three wrestlers earned pins.

Pharoah Gray got Rock Island on the board at 285 pounds after wrestling started at 170. Gray pinned opponent Mike Esquivel in 3:09. At 152 pounds, Brandon Lawver pinned Devin Medina in 1:52, and Trenton Syler closed out the dual with a 5:47 pin of Niko Zepeda.