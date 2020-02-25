Prep report: Rocks fall in sectional dual

Wrestling
Rocks fall in sectional dual: Rock Island needed everything to go right if it was going to beat Aurora Christian at the Rochelle dual team sectional on Tuesday night.
However, wrestlers missing their target weight and other issues derailed the Rocks in their 52-24 loss to the Eagles.
The Rocks were already without two wrestlers, one held out due to academic ineligibility and one having been disqualified at the regionals for physical misconduct. Three lineup regulars also did not make weight, and Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell had to do some scrambling to field a team.
The Rocks were appearing in their first team sectional since 2010 and were searching for the first team sectional win in program history.
The Rocks received one forfeit at 132 and three wrestlers earned pins.
Pharoah Gray got Rock Island on the board at 285 pounds after wrestling started at 170. Gray pinned opponent Mike Esquivel in 3:09. At 152 pounds, Brandon Lawver pinned Devin Medina in 1:52, and Trenton Syler closed out the dual with a 5:47 pin of Niko Zepeda.
Dakota 47, Riverdale 25: A run of four straight losses left Riverdale in a hole too deep to dig out of Tuesday in its sectional team dual against top-ranked Dakota.
Early wins from Eli Hinde at 132 and Colton Reiman at 152 had the Rams down just 12-7 through four matches.
A forfeit at 160 started the decisive four-match run, however, and by the time state champion Bryan Caves took the mat for his 220 pound bout, Riverdale was down 33-7.
Caves pinned his Dakota opponent, as did Collin Altensey at 106 and Jaden Searl at 113.
Prairie Central 54, Mercer County 22: The wrestlers the Golden Eagles had on hand Tuesday wrestled seventh-ranked Prairie Central nearly even in their sectional dual.
They could not, however, overcome five forfeit losses as Prairie Central won despite Mercer County winning five of nine contested matches.
Boys basketball
Easton Valley 61, Prince of Peace 46: Easton Valley knocked off Prince of Peace for the third time this season to move into Thursday's Class 1A district final.
The top-ranked River Hawks (23-0) built a 24-8 lead after the opening quarter. Jessen Weber had 17 points while Nate Trenkamp finished with 14.
Easton Valley faces Edgewood-Colesburg for the district crown in Cascade.
Highland 72, North Cedar 68: Highland took control in the third quarter and held off a North Cedar rally in the fourth to advance to an Iowa Class 1A district final Thursday against Springville.