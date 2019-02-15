After a first half in which Wilton led almost the entire time, Mediapolis’ Maya Johnson knocked down her third shot of the game one minute into the third quarter and gave a fist pump to the Bulldog cheering section. Suddenly the Beavers’ lead was just seven.
The Beavers didn’t flinch.
Wilton pushed the ball up to senior Linsey Ford, who fired a cross-court pass to freshman Kelsey Drake for an and-1 layup moments later to push the lead back to 10.
“We talked about that right before the game,” Wilton coach Jeremy Putman said. “If (Johnson) hits a 3-pointer or gets a bucket big deal, that’s one basket.
“She scores, we score on the other end. That was our philosophy.”
Wilton outscored Mediapolis by 21 points from that point on to roll to an 85-54 win in Friday’s Class 2A District 5 semifinal matchup Friday at Muscatine High School. Now, just one game away from state, Wilton will look to earn a berth in the 2A field Monday when it takes on North Linn for the district title at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“That was definitely our goal,” senior Kortney Drake said of making it to the regional title game. “This is everything we could have asked for.”
Kortney Drake certainly did her part to make sure the Beavers wouldn’t fall short Friday night. She scored a team-high 25 points, including 20 in the first half. She was a terror at the top of a Wilton (21-2) zone that forced Mediapolis (20-3) into turnovers early and often.
As a result, the only time the Beavers trailed was when it was 2-0. They rattled off 12 consecutive points — eight of those by Kortney Drake — to take a 12-2 lead. The margin was never closer than seven points after that.
Emily Lange, who was held to six points in the opening half, finished with 20 points.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Bellevue Marquette 52, Calamus-Wheatland 16: Teona Richman scored 15 points and Miranda Peters added 12 as the Class 1A No. 7 Mohawks rolled to a regional semifinal win over Calamus-Wheatland.
Marquette (20-2) led 13-0 after the first quarter and 26-3 at halftime. The Mohawks advance to play Lynville-Sully in a regional final Monday at Iowa City West.
Boys basketball
Burlington 76, Davenport West 49: The Grayhounds outscored the Falcons 50-23 in the second half to pull away Friday night.
The two teams went into halftime tied 26-26 before Burlington's offense got rolling. The Grayhounds (6-13, 4-12 MAC) made 11 3s in the game, three each coming from Michael Alexander and Amarion Davis. Davis led Burlington with 18 points while Michael Alexander had 17.
Elijah Hollingshed scored 16 points to lead the Falcons (8-12, 7-11) while Jamil Haymond added nine points.