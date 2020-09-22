PREP REPORT

Volleyball

West Liberty stays unbeaten: West Liberty ran its record to 16-0 with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 River Valley Conference victory over West Branch on Tuesday.

Martha Pace led West Liberty with 19 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Macy Daufeldt chipped in 18 kills, two blocks and eight digs.

Brooklyn Buysse got the West Liberty offense going with 33 assists and added 13 digs.

Boys golf

Muskies takes 10th: Muscatine took part in a competitive, 11-team field at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.

The Muskies finished 10th with a team score of 361. Cedar Falls finished on top with a score of 291, while Waukee (314) and Cedar Rapids Washington (320) rounded out the top three.

"Right now, we're a great nine to 14-hole team, meaning the kids know how to play, but we find new ways to shoot ourselves in the foot," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "There are moments of improvement. I see course management that has gotten a lot better."