PREP REPORT

Volleyball
West Liberty stays unbeaten: West Liberty ran its record to 16-0 with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 River Valley Conference victory over West Branch on Tuesday.
Martha Pace led West Liberty with 19 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Macy Daufeldt chipped in 18 kills, two blocks and eight digs.
Brooklyn Buysse got the West Liberty offense going with 33 assists and added 13 digs.
Boys golf
Muskies takes 10th: Muscatine took part in a competitive, 11-team field at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.
The Muskies finished 10th with a team score of 361. Cedar Falls finished on top with a score of 291, while Waukee (314) and Cedar Rapids Washington (320) rounded out the top three.
"Right now, we're a great nine to 14-hole team, meaning the kids know how to play, but we find new ways to shoot ourselves in the foot," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "There are moments of improvement. I see course management that has gotten a lot better."
"Our team score was pretty average to what we've been shooting all year," Doug Custis said. "There were just a lot a couple really good teams and a lot of talent there, so it looks like we played worse than we did.
"That course requires a lot of shots, which will really help us going into the conference and district meet."
Doug Custis was the low score for Muscatine with an 83. All Muscatine golfers finished below 100 for the meet.
Michael Henderson shot an 89, Mason Cunningham a 94, Braden Hufford a 95, while Miles Melendez (98) and Josh Dieckman (99) finished out the Muskie scoring.
Boys cross country
Columbus boys second at Mount Pleasant: Led by five top-20 finishes, Columbus took second in the boys small-class division at Tuesday's Mount Pleasant Invitational.
Much like his team, Columbus' Isaac Acosta trailed only Danville-New London. The junior took fifth (18:09.93) as the meet champs took the top four spots.
Damian Vergara (15th, 19:09.37), Freddy Vergara (17th, 19:16.72), Alex Rivas (19th, 19:18.90) and Mason Hills-Carrier (20th, 19:26.97) also finished in the top 20 for Columbus.
Wilton, which edged Louisa-Muscatine for fourth, was led by 12th place Jake Walton (18:58.68). The Falcons placed two runners in the top 20: a sixth place finish from Paul Hoopes (18:10.75) and an 18th place from Kellan Walsh (19:17.62).
Girls cross country
Wilton's Brown second at Mount Pleasant: While Wilton did not have enough runners to field a full team at Tuesday's Mount Pleasant Invitational, that didn't stop them from shining individually in the small class girls race.
Charlotte Brown took second (21:08.24), behind just Danville-New London's Addison Parrott. A trio of other Beavers also finished in the top 15: Hannah Rogers (12th, 24:22.18), Ava Barrett (13th, 24:30.21) and SeAnn Houghton (15th, 25:02.75).
