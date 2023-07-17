FORT DODGE — No. 8 North Scott held No. 1 seeded North Polk to four scoreless innings to finish the game and pulled off a 7-4 upset win in the first round of the Class 4A softball state tournament here at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on Monday.

The Lancers set the tone in the first inning and scored three runs highlighted by a two-run double from senior Carley Bredar, who finished the game 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

As it turned out, the Lancers had to rally for the victory as North Polk answered with a pair of solo run innings before taking a 4-3 lead in the third on a two-run home run by sophomore Katelyn Klever.

North Scott coach Holly Hoelting believed all her team could do from that point on was win every inning to get themselves back in the game.

“There’s seven innings for a reason, for us knowing that we scored three in the first we can always come back and score a run,” Hoelting said. “We just looked at that as they won that inning and we gotta make sure we win the next one. They took that process really well today.”

The 27-11 Lancers posted two-run innings in the fourth and fifth that moved them to Wednesday's 1:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 4 seeded Norwalk (32-9).

While the offense got rolling in the middle innings, senior Maddy McDermott blanked the top-seeded Comets in the final four innings. She held the Comets to just three hits in that closing stretch as North Polk stranded four runners on base at Kruger Field.

McDermott said she was determined to make up for her early pitches that got away from her, and knew she had the confidence of her team to do so.

“My teammates gave me a lot of confidence, they cheer me on all game and I just think it’s a really good feeling to keep my composure,” McDermott said. “I was thinking just attack the next pitch, don’t let them do that again and tie up the game.”

Given McDermott’s experience at the state tournament and knowing who she is as a pitcher, Hoelting had no doubt that she would be able to keep her team in the game through the final four innings.

“She’s solid and our defense helps her out,” Hoelting said. “It’s not like she’s nervous, she’s been here before and she’s a senior pitcher. For us it’s just making sure that ‘hey you’re good at your job, do your job’ and she steps up when she needs to.”

North Scott backed up its ace on the mound with those fourth- and fifth-inning runs, racking up six hits of their 11 hits against Comets sophomore Ava Husak. Lancers senior Teagan Kelley, the No. 9 hitter in North Scott's order, was responsible for three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including a two-run single in the fifth to extend her team's lead to three.

Kelley and senior Shelby Spears (3 for 4) stepped up in their respective eight- and nine-hole spots and were responsible for four of North Scott’s 11 hits off of Husak.

“It’s huge for our whole lineup to know that one through nine can get the job done,” Hoelting said. “I’ve been preaching that we have nine hitters, we don’t have one through five, and I think that’s something that separates us from the rest of the teams here.”

Hoelting believes that her team's upset win proved that every team in Fort Dodge is there for a reason and shows the importance of playing one game at a time.

“Every single team here could win a state championship,” Hoetling said. “We look at that team like ‘hey that’s the No. 1 team in the state,’ but we could be the No. 1 team in the state. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing because whoever we’re playing now has also won a game, so we just gotta make sure we’re taking every inning seriously."