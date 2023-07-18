A fantastic season both at the plate and in the pitching circle set the table for Emily Rigdon to earn Mississippi Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

Rigdon, a senior for the MAC champion Bettendorf Bulldogs, was one of the top hitters and pitchers in the league this season and was the choice of league coaches as the conference’s top player.

The ultra-competitive MAC had three teams finish the league race with at least two losses and that led to more balance when it came to naming the all-league team. Pleasant Valley (30-9, 14-3 MAC) led the conference with four first-team selections. League champ Bettendorf (29-10, 16-2), Muscatine (32-6, 14-3), Davenport Assumption (32-6, 11-5) and North Scott (26-11, 12-6) all had three players selected to the top honor squad. Davenport North (18-22, 5-13) had senior Liliana Alvarado earn a first-team utility slot.

Rigdon logged a 14-3 pitching record with a save. In 106 2/3 innings she recorded a 2.82 ERA. At the plate, she recorded a team-best .491 batting average and drove in 50 runs. She finished the regular season with four doubles and a league-best 10 home runs.

Bettendorf’s other two first-team selections were senior outfielder Breanna Caffery and sophomore first baseman Brooklyn Teerlinck.

Pleasant Valley’s four first-teamers were senior second-baseman Reagan Hassel, senior utility selection Katelyn Kiefer, sophomore catcher Kasey Kane and freshman outfielder Ashley Hansen.

Assumption’s three honorees were all seniors — pitcher Leah Maro, outfielder Jessie Wardlow and utility selection Abby Odean.

North Scott’s three first-teamers were senior designated player Maddy McDermott, junior shortstop Sydney Skarich and freshman utility selection Adalynn Johnson.

Muscatine had seniors Maura Chalupa (last year’s Player of the Year) and third baseman Becca Haag make the first team along with junior outfielder Avery Schroeder.

Rigdon, Chalupa, Kane, Teerlinck, Hassel, Wardlow and Odean were all repeat first-teamers from 2022.