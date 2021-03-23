Prescribing burning learning opportunity

The Pheasants Forever, Rock Island-Henry County Chapter, will be conducting a prescribed burn this Sunday at 3 p.m. near Illinois City.

This is a great opportunity to learn about prescribed burning as a habitat management tool as well as how the Pheasants Forever chapter is striving to be active and conserve habitat in the middle of a pandemic.

Participants interested in helping conserve wildlife and learning about the value of such practices are welcome to attend. This will be a hands-on opportunity, as they will be conducting a burn on an 11 acre plot. You may be asked to bring a rake, so plan on being involved.

The Illinois City Fire Department is scheduled to be there to ensure we don't have any wildfires get away, so this is truly a learning opportunity.

If are interested in attending, or looking for more information, please contact Al Kruse at 309-781-1358 or email him at akruse@pendulumsite.com, for further details and directions to the site.

Illinois trout opener Easter Saturday: The 2021 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open Saturday, April 3, at more than 50 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.