Prescribing burning learning opportunity

The Pheasants Forever, Rock Island-Henry County Chapter, will be conducting a prescribed burn this Sunday at 3 p.m. near Illinois City.
This is a great opportunity to learn about prescribed burning as a habitat management tool as well as how the Pheasants Forever chapter is striving to be active and conserve habitat in the middle of a pandemic.
Participants interested in helping conserve wildlife and learning about the value of such practices are welcome to attend. This will be a hands-on opportunity, as they will be conducting a burn on an 11 acre plot. You may be asked to bring a rake, so plan on being involved.
The Illinois City Fire Department is scheduled to be there to ensure we don't have any wildfires get away, so this is truly a learning opportunity.
If are interested in attending, or looking for more information, please contact Al Kruse at 309-781-1358 or email him at akruse@pendulumsite.com, for further details and directions to the site.
Illinois trout opener Easter Saturday: The 2021 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open Saturday, April 3, at more than 50 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.
There is also an alternative opportunity at select trout sites during the spring catch-and-release fishing season, which opened on March 20. Pine Creek in White Pines Forest State Park, near Polo, is the closest opportunity to take advantage of this. If you do fish there, no trout may be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers will be able to keep trout after the opening of the regular season.
The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.
For the 2021 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the season opens at 5 a.m. April 3. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.
All anglers must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.
For information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date on the ILDNR website.
Locally, Prospect Park in Moline and Centennial Park Pond in Rock Falls have catchable-size rainbow trout. So here is a great opportunity to make some memories this Easter weekend and maybe have some fresh trout on your table.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com