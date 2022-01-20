PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Ayo continues to shine for Bulls

We all know that didn't happen and now Chicago is reaping the benefit of drafting him in the second round.

I am not a fan of the NBA, but Dosunmu has me back glued to the TV like the days of Michael Jordan.

Not only has Dosunmu found a place, but now he is forcing the hand of head coach Billy Donovan to keep him on the floor. Again, naysayers said that Dosunmu would not stick, that he cannot defend well enough, and that he is a tweener. They said the Bulls do not need him.

One thing I have learned over the years covering Ayo: Never tell him he "can't" do something.

"I knew what he did in college, I watched his games, but what I didn't know was his edge when it comes to winning," Donovan said in a post-game interview. "We would practice late-game situations. He would be on the other team against our starters; I can't tell you how many times he hit the game-winning shot against the starters."

The Bulls have the best record in the East, and in his last three games Dosunmu has averaged 18.0 ppg, 8.0 assist and 5.7 rebounds.

Dosunmu is the first NBA rookie in history to score 20 points, dish out 10 assists, and shoot 90% from the floor in a game.