PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Ayo continues to shine for Bulls

Coming out of Morgan Park High School, Ayo Dosunmu was a five-star recruit who did not dazzle recruiting gurus but won games and made those around him better.
The knock on the Chicago prep was that he could not shoot and was not a great ball handler, and they thought he would struggle against Big Ten Conference competition.
He worked his way to become the first University of Illinois player to earn consensus first-team All-America honors.
Fast forward five years and Dosunmu is again proving his critics wrong as his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls is taking off. Dosunmu fell to the Bulls at No. 38 in the draft, giving the young guard plenty of incentive to shine.
Two years ago, I attended three of coach Brad Underwood's practices. Without naming the teams, four NBA scouts were in attendance watching Dosunmu. I overheard one make a call back to his GM or front office and said, "This kid is even better in practice, I think we should send more here, and to watch him play live five or six times."
This team was an Eastern Conference team in the Central Division and did draft a guard, but not Dosunmu.
A source close to the Illinois program said at least five teams reached out to the Illinois coaching staff, letting them know they were taking Dosunmu in the first round.
We all know that didn't happen and now Chicago is reaping the benefit of drafting him in the second round.
I am not a fan of the NBA, but Dosunmu has me back glued to the TV like the days of Michael Jordan.
Not only has Dosunmu found a place, but now he is forcing the hand of head coach Billy Donovan to keep him on the floor. Again, naysayers said that Dosunmu would not stick, that he cannot defend well enough, and that he is a tweener. They said the Bulls do not need him.
One thing I have learned over the years covering Ayo: Never tell him he "can't" do something.
"I knew what he did in college, I watched his games, but what I didn't know was his edge when it comes to winning," Donovan said in a post-game interview. "We would practice late-game situations. He would be on the other team against our starters; I can't tell you how many times he hit the game-winning shot against the starters."
The Bulls have the best record in the East, and in his last three games Dosunmu has averaged 18.0 ppg, 8.0 assist and 5.7 rebounds.
Dosunmu is the first NBA rookie in history to score 20 points, dish out 10 assists, and shoot 90% from the floor in a game.
The former Illini guard has, at times, looked like a 10-year veteran as the game has slowed down for him.
Unless things go south, you can bet the Illinois legend will make the NBA All-Rookie team. He has been ranked in several media outlets as one of the top 10 rookies in this year's draft.
The Bulls also have enough confidence in him to give him the assignment of guarding a foe's best wing or guard.
Not bad for number 38 pick.