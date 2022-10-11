PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: 'Not Since' for Illinois football is trending

Last Saturday's win did wonders for the University of Illinois football program. Beating Big Ten Conference foe Iowa has raised the bar for the Fighting Illini.

It is hard to call it a rivalry game between the two border states because, let us face it, how can it be called a “rival” game when Iowa has owned Illinois? Not since 2008 has Illinois beaten Iowa.

There have been so many close games, but in more recent years there were many blowouts, the most notable back in 2018 when Iowa beat Illinois 63-0 in Champaign.

Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Hawkeyes moved the Illini into new territory — ranked No. 24 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. Having not been ranked since 2011, Illinois was one of the last Power-5 schools to reach the rankings.

Illinois won a game without scoring a touchdown for the first time since Oct. 20, 1990, a 15-13 home win over Michigan State.

And the Illini did it in front of 44,910 fans at Memorial Stadium.

"This was the largest crowd at Memorial Stadium since I have been here," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.

The last time Illinois drew over 40,000 was in 2016 when Illinois hosted the North Carolina Tar Heels and dropped a 48-23 decision that night in front of 60,670 fans.

Not since 1989 has Illinois defeated Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season. When you think about that, it should tell you how big this year has been so far for Illinois. That was the year Illinois was in the Final Four in men's basketball. (Bielema was 19 years old at that time.)

On the other side of “not since” is this statistic that shows how dominant the Illinois defense is. The Illini are the only team in the country to not allow a touchdown at home this season. Teams have reached the red zone multiple times but come up empty, were turned over, or earned a field goal.

Illinois has been here before. It has won big games and had special years in the past. However, this appears to be different.

"We're building a program, not a season," Bielema said. "I want my team and our fans to know this is the norm around here, not the moments of setbacks or obstacles. We have to trust and we have a lot of guys doing that."