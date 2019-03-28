Keith Lewis turned 30 years old Thursday.
However, the Quad-City Steamwheelers cornerback is waiting until tonight to celebrate the milestone birthday.
The Chicago native has several family and friends coming to town to join teammates and fans at a real bash, with the local Indoor Football League squad knocking heads with rival Green Bay at the TaxSlayer Center.
"I just want a victory," Lewis said about the perfect gift from his fellow Wheelers.
After all, the six-season journeyman veteran of the NFL and CFL already has had his cake and eaten it, too.
"I'm just happy to be alive and reaching 30, and still playing football," Lewis explained. "Not many are able to play the game at my age. Being able to make the NFL when I was 25, and still running like I'm 25 now, is a real blessing."
"I know I'm lucky to here today because I got a second and even third chance."
Lewis' hard-won perspective comes from twice blowing his shot at big time college football — once in high school at Chicago Curie, and then again two years later at DuPage Junior College.
Most of the Big Ten, including Illinois and Iowa were recruiting Lewis, but a low ACT test score kept him from accepting any of the 30-plus Division I scholarship offers as a high school senior.
"I was too cocky and wasn't humble and wasn't listening to the people who were pushing me to work harder in school," Lewis said. "I was doing it my way."
Some of the recruiters remained during a two-time JUCO all-conference career.
"My darkest day was when Wisconsin re-offered me but I couldn't accept that scholarship because of my grades," said Lewis, who sported a 1.4 GPA at the time.
"I didn't know what to do because I couldn't go to a four-year school next. I was lost. I quit football and quit school and drifted to hanging around a bad crowd in the 'hood, doing bad things. I did nothing good for two years.
"But my family didn't give up on me and one day I finally decided, I've got too much talent. I don't want to be the washed up guy working in a fast food restaurant. School was never my thing, but I went back without athletics and focused on getting my associate (degree)."
During that year and half comeback in the classroom at Chicago's Harold Washington JUCO, Lewis got the urge to play again, so he started working out and sending old highlight tape to smaller schools before landing an offer from Division II Virginia-Lynchburg, and accepting without even visiting the school.
All Lewis did was become the greatest player in school history, setting records, earning invitations to a pair of senior all-star games and having his jersey retired while claiming a bachelor's degree.
"It was crazy how fast things changed for me in getting my life back on track," Lewis said.
A late round prospect, Lewis instead went undrafted in 2014, but survived until the last training camp cut as a free agent rookie in Tampa Bay. He spent the next season-and-a-half learning from the likes of Rex Ryan and All-Pro cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie with the New York Jets.
Lewis also spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions before bouncing around Canada to Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Hamilton.
"It's been a great ride, and it's not over," Lewis said. "Even if I don't make it back to the NFL or CFL, or get a shot in the AAF or the XFL or something like that, I'm playing football as long as I can, and that's real cool, especially considering the alternative."
These days, Lewis supplements an IFL income with work as a personal trainer. Coaching is in his future, but Lewis turned down the head coaching job last year at his high school alma mater.
"It's in my blood. But I see myself as a defensive backs coach or defensive coordinator. But I'm in no rush," Lewis said.
"Today is the high point of my career. I'm still playing football, and still playing cornerback at age 30. The running, jumping, twisting and turning. I've never been seriously injured. No knee problems, no broken bones. So I'm going to play until my body can't take it any more."