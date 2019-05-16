Tonight: 7:05 at the TaxSlayer Center.
TV: Replays available at goifl.com.
Pre-game: A tailgate party with a band, food, drinks and bounce houses starts at 5 p.m. in the parking lot. Season ticket holders get a free pork chop sandwich. If rained out, the party moves to the June 7 home finale.
Promotion: Kid's Night. Children 12-and-under free with a paid adult. One child per adult.
Storyline: Two games out of the last postseason spot, with only four games remaining, the 'Wheelers (3-7) need to snap a three-game losing skid just to stay in the Indoor Football League playoff race. QC trails both Tucson (5-5) and Nebraska (5-5) for one of the last two playoff berths. The 'Wheelers were 2-1 after a 58-36 win at Cedar Rapids on March 15, but have dropped six of their last seven games, four by a touchdown or less.
News: The roulette wheel keeps spinning in a QC secondary allowing the IFL's second-most yards in the air (172.4 per game). Newly signed is CIF veteran Jaton Roberts; Thailand Pierce was released. Roberts (6-4, 200), who played for Omaha last season, is the 10th defensive back to see game action for QC this season. Pierce (6-1, 200) had 15 tackles, one for loss, to go with an interception and four pass breakups in five games.
QC notes: QB E.J. Hilliard leads the IFL in passing yards (1,935), passing TDs (43) and passer efficiency rating (195.3). ... WR Quentin Pedroza leads the IFL in scoring (144 points, 24 overall TDs). ... Pedroza (45 catches, 667 yards, 21 TD grabs) and WR Keyvan Rudd (36 catches, 703 yards, 14 TD grabs) both rank Top 10 together in each of those categories. ... Rudd's 19.5 yards-per-catch tops the IFL. ... DB Danzel McDaniel still leads the league in tackles (74), and DE Robert Jones ranks second in sacks (6) and tackles-for-loss (13.5), despite both missing last weekend's game. ... DB Antonio Marshall shares the lead with 3 fumble recoveries.
About Cedar Rapids: Despite boating two of the IFL's most dangerous players, the River Kings (1-9) have the league's second-worst offense, averaging 36.8 points and 205.7 yards. WR Marquel Wade (2) and RB Nathaniel Chavious (1) both have kickoff returns for TDs this season, with Wade ranking second in return yards (838) and Chavious owning the second-best return average (20.3). Wade also is tied for third in receptions (45, 453 yards, 7 TDs) and Chavious sits sixth in rushing yards (389, 13 TDs). The problem has been QB where backup Ben Wilkerson has now taken over for season-starter Kurt Palandech. Defensively, LB Jeff Branch is tied for the IFL lead in fumble recoveries (3), plus owns 2 sacks, 3.5 TFLs and 35 overall stops.
Next: The 'Wheelers visit Nebraska next Friday.