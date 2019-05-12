DES MOINES, Iowa — The final play Saturday night summed up a star-crossed season so far for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
Iowa quarterback Daquan Neal scrambled for a 1-yard, game-winning touchdown as time expired as the defending Indoor Football League champs beat Quad-City 59-56 at Wells Fargo Arena. However, there was some doubt surrounding the final play.
With Q-C clinging to a three-point lead with seven seconds remaining, Neal was nearly sacked on the final attempt, a run-pass option to the right. However, Neal escaped Q-C defensive back Antonio Marshall, then took off for the front corner of the end zone.
In front of him, Q-C defensive back Malik Duncan came flying in low from the secondary, forcing Neal to leave his feet. Running down the line of scrimmage, Q-C linebacker La'Kel Bass dove to meet a diving Neal at the sideline wall, just inches from the goal line.
"I tried to do anything I could to keep him from scoring," Bass said. "It was a big collision, and I made him fumble. He just happened to land on top of the ball in the end zone.
"I thought the ball hit the top of the wall, and was out-of-bounds, but the officials didn't see it that way."
From the Wheelers bench situated along the wall in the opposite end zone, Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard saw the ball in the leaping Neal's right hand cross over the top of the wall while becoming dislodged.
However, no replay angles existed from that vantage point, so a challenge flag by Q-C coach Cory Ross only confirmed the fumble before the ball crossed the plain of the goal-line. After the review, the game officials announced to the crowd they ruled the loose ball hit the side wall, not the top of the barrier.
"It's the tale of the season," Hilliard lamented. "Even if we recovered, they called holding on us, so they'd have gotten another (untimed) play after that. But I would have preferred that, and taken our chances, than how it finished."
With a third straight setback, the Wheelers (3-7) slipped two games behind Tucson (5-5) and Nebraska (5-5) for the final two IFL playoff spots with four games remaining.
In each of their losses this season, the Wheelers have had a chance to win in the final minute. Three of those setbacks have now come by the margin of a field goal.
"At the end of the day, we should have never put ourselves in that position," Bass said. "We were up two scores early. We also had them fourth-and-12 on the previous possession and that should have been the game."
Instead, Neal skipped out of the grasp of diving Q-C nose guard Anthony Pruitt while scrambling for the first down.
"I thought I also had him out of bounds on the wall," Bass said. "But they said he didn't touch it."
The Wheelers led 34-19 before Iowa scored 55 seconds before halftime, and prevented Q-C from answering before intermission.
The Barnstormers then posted the first TD of the second half, and surged in front late in the third quarter when the Wheelers suffered another scoreless possession on a 26-yard field-goal miss by Augustana grad Jacob Stytz. That set up a wild finish featuring five lead changes.
Hilliard was 21-of-26 for 285 yards and four TDs, plus had 50 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the IFL's top defense.
The QB's lone first-half incompletion came on his final throw, a desperate attempt from midfield as time expired in the direction of Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd.
"That's a play he makes all of the time; you just can't expect it every time," Hilliard said. "It's too bad. If he jumps up and catches that, we're still up two scores at halftime and maybe it's a different story."
Instead, the Wheelers face four must-win games to finish their first IFL campaign, starting with Friday's visit by Cedar Rapids (1-9).
QC also hosts Bismarck (2-7), but most importantly travels to Nebraska and Tucson, the latter for the June 15 regular-season finale.
"It's tough losing a game like this," Ross said, "but playing so well against these guys gives us hope. If we continue to play like this, we'll find a way to win and make it into the playoffs."