Tucson at Quad-City

Tonight: 7:05 at the TaxSlayer Center.

TV: Replays at goifl.com.

Promotion: First responders get a free ticket by showing their ID at the box office.

Storyline: The Wheelers (2-4) look to snap a three-game losing skid in their first game ever against the expansion Tucson Sugar Skulls (3-3). Q-C had a bye last week after falling 53-47 April 5 at Green Bay. The Wheelers had a chance to win in each of their four losses, with Green Bay rallying with two touchdowns in the final minute to spoil Q-C's most-recent home game, 29-26 on March 29.

QC notes: QB E.J. Hilliard leads the IFL in touchdown passes (24) and passing yards (170.8 per game), plus has the fewest interceptions (1) among those with 35 or more passes. ... WR Quentin Pedroza (22 catches, 281 yards, 11 TDs) and WR Keyvan Rudd (24 grabs, 409 yards, 9 TDs) both rank in the top 10 in all three categories leaguewide. Pedroza also shares second in scoring (84). ... KR Carlos Wiggins boasts the IFL's top kickoff return average (20.5 yards-per-return) and ranks fourth in multi-purpose yards (117.5 per game). ... SS Danzel McDaniel tops the IFL in tackles (58).