Like any Quad-Citian his age or younger, Keyvan Rudd had never seen downtown Davenport under water before this week.
"It's just shocking," the Quad-City Steamwheelers receiver said Wednesday during the team's weekly media luncheon at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"I don't remember the flood of '93 because I was 1-year-old at the time. There have been other times the water has come up and Centennial Park's been flooded. But not all the way up to 2nd Street."
A temporary barrier protecting downtown businesses was breached Tuesday, sending water rushing up streets and causing emergency responders to rescue people by boat from suddenly impacted buildings.
National news outlets picked up on the emergency, which had several out-of-town players hearing from family to make sure they were out of harm's way.
"My mom called to say the Weather Channel was showing downtown Davenport, and she wondered if we were all OK," team owner Doug Bland said.
Instead of a direct impact, though, the flooding is felt in other ways by the local Indoor Football League franchise.
For instance, the Great River Brewery on 2nd Street hosted a meet-and-greet event with the Wheelers earlier this week.
"Now it's under water," running back Zavier Steward said. "That makes it really hit home. You feel so bad for people."
It's certainly not hard to relate.
Steward, a Minnesota native, waded through the catastrophic post-Hurricane Harvey flooding in Houston in 2017.
"I remember the first day I got down there, it was 100 degrees at midnight, and then the next day I was driving down the street in a friend's Jeep, and the water was up to my door," Steward said. "I wasn't there for the Hurricane itself, but there was so much water afterward."
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard can go one better, surviving the devastation of Hurricane Michael last October in Panama City, Fla.
"This flooding reminds me a lot of that," said Hilliard, who has seen his share of Hurricanes as a native of the Sunshine State.
"This last one took everything I had, but losing personal possessions like that made me more thankful for life and thankful for the ability to play this game and to be here right now."
Q-C coach Cory Ross stayed at The Current in the hard-hit Davenport downtown during last season.
"So I kind of got to know those business owners down there and really enjoyed myself," said Ross, a Colorado native and former NFL running back.
"So to see what they're going though, with the businesses being closed and the workers unable to go to work, your heart just aches for them. I've never been so close to anything this crazy. All I can do is pray for them and help with what I can."
That starts with Saturday's 7 p.m. home game, with IFL power Sioux Falls visiting the TaxSlayer Center.
"The best thing we can do right now is just do what we do best," said Rudd, a Davenport Central grad.
"The River Bandits are flooded out again. So we're the only professional team in town right now. So it's up to us to put some smiles on people's faces and give them something to cheer about."
Added Ross, "If the fans need to get their frustrations out by screaming and yelling, we're going to be the place to do that. Hopefully we can give them some entertainment and help them get away from reality for a few hours."
The promotional plan calls for College Night, with students receiving a $5 discount on tickets and beers are available for $2.
Bland has yet to be approached about any flood relief, though.
"I don't think anyone knows what to do yet," said Bland, who dealt with wild fires while residing in California.
"Hopefully the whole community will come together. We're willing to do whatever we can do."
Bland said a couple of front-office staffers volunteered to help sandbag Tuesday night near a friend's home that is threatened by flood waters.
Rudd said his teammates are at the ready when called, too.
"As a team we'd be up to getting out in the community to do whatever we can, sandbagging or whatever," said Rudd. "The community supports us by coming to our games, and we'd like to show them we have their backs, too. The Steamwheelers are available to help."