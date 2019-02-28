E.J. Hilliard had something to prove last weekend after winning a down-to-the-wire training-camp battle for the starting quarterback job.
Yet, despite leading the Quad City Steamwheelers to a season-opening victory, last season's all-conference incumbent still feels that way heading into this weekend.
"Last year is in the past. That was my frame of mind all the way through camp," said Hilliard, who accounted for 193 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, two each rushing and passing, in an 18-point victory over the expansion San Diego Strike Force.
"That's still the way I'm thinking. I can't be satisfied. I have to compete. We all have to get better and better."
The learning curve gets especially steep Sunday afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center, when the Steamwheelers go from beating the newest team in the Indoor Football League to facing the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers.
For every ticket sold for the 3 p.m. kickoff of John Deere Night, $2 is donated to the River Bend Food Bank.
"It was a little messy on both sides of the ball," Q-C coach Cory Ross said about the IFL debut for his second-year reboot of the nearly decade-dormant local franchise.
"The defense got the turnovers we want with three interceptions, but there were also some big plays we failed to make. So we have to fix that. We have to clean up a lot if we want to play well against the Barnstormers.
"They'll be disciplined. They'll be on top of their stuff. They'll have film on us and we won't have film on them, so they'll be well-prepared. The good thing is we have ourselves on film, so we can make the adjustments we need to make."
Perhaps the biggest adjustment needs to come on special teams, where the Steamwheelers surrendered an average of 21.2 yards per kickoff return.
"We had a few busts," said Q-C defensive back Keith Lewis, a veteran of five NFL training camps. "We gave up some explosive plays, so we're going back to the drawing board to get that together."
Ross and Hilliard also are hoping to smooth out the offense, which, despite some hiccups, scored touchdowns on the first seven possessions.
"As a whole, I didn't think we ran the ball as well as we could have," Ross said despite strong team totals of 27 rushes for 111 yards and 7 TDs.
On the downside, San Diego snuffed out a fourth of those rushing attempts with tackles-for-loss.
"We also had a lot of errors mentally, offensively and defensively, that we need to clean up," Ross said, pointing especially to nine penalties for 81 yards.
"But we also didn't show everything that's in right now. There was some stuff on the (offensive play) call sheet that didn't even make the field. So it's good to know we have a couple of things ready to throw at Iowa."
The hope from everyone in the Steamwheelers camp is the old coaching adage holds, that the greatest improvement is always realized between the first and second games.
"We need to be better," Hilliard said. "But this is a great early measuring stick to see where we're at, to see what we need to improve on."