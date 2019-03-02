Today: 3:05 at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.
Radio: None. TV: Replays available at goifl.com.
Promotion: For every ticket sold on John Deere Night, $2 is donated to the River Bend Food Bank.
Storyline: The 'Wheelers (1-0) host the defending IFL champion Barnstormers (0-0) in the revival of a decade-dormant rivalry. The local af2 flagship split eight meetings with their former AFL parent club in 2001 and 2008-09.
News: QC has activated from season-starting Injured Reserve former Northern Illinois star Perez Ford, once a pass-rushing project for the NFL's Oakland Raiders. To make roster room, defensive back Lynn Williams was placed on Short-Term IR. QC also released DB Joseph Blount Jr earlier this week.
Notes: QC leads the IFL in scoring after last weekend's 67-49 season-opening win over expansion San Diego. ... QC limited the Strike Force to 2 yards rushing. ... QC kick returner/receiver Carlos Wiggins is second in the IFL in all-purpose yards (182). ... QC's league stat leaders are defensive back Everett Nicholas V (2 interceptions) and kicker Jacob Stytz (9-for-9 PATs).
About Iowa: Dixie Wooten, the 2018 IFL Coach of the Year, was this week forced to release reigning IFL MVP quarterback Drew Powell, who has not returned. Back for the Barnstormers, though, are top performers such as 2018 United Bowl MVP Ryan Balentine, who is fifth all-time in IFL receiving yards (4,358).
Around the IFL: Expansion Tucson this week signed former Cedar Rapids QB Jake Medlock, the IFL's 2018 leader in passing TDs (47) and passing yards (2,616). ... Since losing last weekend at QC, San Diego has signed four new players. ... The brother of NFL star Marshawn Lynch is the IFL's leading rusher after one week. Davonte Sapp-Lynch had 94 yards and 3 TDs on 15 carries for Nebraska.
Next: The 'Wheelers enjoy a bye week before visiting Cedar Rapids on March 15.