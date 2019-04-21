MOLINE — Antonio Marshall wasted little time in having an impact on his new team.
The former Big Ten cornerback, who joined the Quad City Steamwheelers out of a bye early last week, recovered a key second-quarter fumble on the goal-line Saturday night.
Marshall also provided plenty of big hits to help spark a defense that finally found the clutch plays missing over the last month, and the 'Wheelers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 72-54 decision over the visiting Tucson Sugar Skulls.
Despite facing the Indoor Football League's top offense, the Marshall-led defense forced a pair of turnovers while registering four tackles-for-loss, four key pass breakups and four scoreless possessions in front of an Easter Weekend crowd of 3,477 at the TaxSlayer Center.
During the previous month of heartbreaking, down-to-the-wire setbacks, the 'Wheelers (3-4) failed to post any turnovers, and the home team had only four takeaways all season, three via interceptions in the season-opener.
"That fumble on the goal-line was the biggest play of the game," raved Marshall's secondary mate, IFL tackles leader Danzel McDaniel. "Any stop is a good stop, but keeping them from scoring from the 1-yard line was just a huge momentum play."
The 'Wheelers offense followed by adding insult to injury.
On the next snap, Quentin Pedroza got behind the defense on a play-action pass to haul in a 45-yard touchdown toss for the go-ahead score in a contest that featured four early ties.
"It just takes the air out of you, to drive all the way down there and get denied," QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard said. "You could see their defense was (ticked) off. Shoulders were slumping a little. They thought we were going to just try and punch the ball out of there.
"That's why we went play action and went downtown. There was no doubt in the play call when we came in off the sideline. We knew we wanted to go for the jugular there, and it worked out perfectly. That sucked the momentum out of them. We put our foot on their neck."
That exchange not only set the tone for the game, but may have turned around the season for the 'Wheelers, who hit midseason with their highest offensive output of the campaign.
QC and Tucson (3-4) now share the sixth and final playoff spot by record, a half-game behind Nebraska (4-4), but the win gives the 'Wheelers an important head-to-head tiebreaker heading into next Sunday's visit to Bismarck (1-6).
"It just seemed like we were going to score every time we touched the ball after that," Hilliard said about the momentum changer. "Every time I let the ball go, somebody was catching it for our team."
Hilliard finished 14-for-18 passing for 247 yards and 5 touchdowns, plus rushed for two more scores. Pedroza had 9 grabs for 171 yards and 3 of the TD passes.
"The last few weeks, we knew we left some points off the board, and some stops that we could have had, we didn't grab," QC coach Cory Ross said.
"It was good to start feeding off each other. When the defense gets a stop, the offense starts feeling good and everything just flows naturally. We have to keep doing that."
For his part, Marshall refused all of the credit.
After all, lineman Jeffery Bradley forced the fumble when Tucson quarterback Matt Behrendt dove for the endzone. Rock Island native Robert Jones also stopped Behrendt inches shy of the goal-line on the previous play.
More broadly, Jones posted a pair of tackles-for-loss, McDaniel added a stop behind the line and Bradley chipped in a QB sack.
Linebacker La'Kel Bass also made a whopping 13 tackles, Thailand Pierce had an interception and Davenport Central grad Leonard Smith III broke up a pair of passes, one on a fourth down in the end zone in the fourth quarter to end any Tucson comeback hopes.
"Defense is a team game," Marshall said. "We preached all week, eight hats to the ball, and everybody come with bad intentions.
"This game is built for the offenses to score. You get beat, you just come back for the next play, because that might be the one to change the game. The big plays will happen if you just keep playing."