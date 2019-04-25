Take away two plays this season, and the Quad-City Steamwheelers could be 5-2 and battling for one of two first-round playoff byes.
Eliminate a couple more mistakes, and the local Indoor Football League team might be tied for the midseason lead with Arizona at 7-0, and looking to secure homefield advantage in the postseason.
Instead, according to the decades-old axiom from NFL coaching great Bill Parcells, the Wheelers are what their 3-4 record says they are heading into the final seven games of Q-C's inaugural IFL campaign.
The Wheelers currently own the tiebreaker while sharing the sixth and final playoff spot in the 10-team league.
"I always thought we'd be better than 3-4," Q-C coach Cory Ross said ahead of Sunday's second-half starter in North Dakota against fellow Champions Indoor Football import Bismarck (1-6).
"But we still have a dangerous team, and if we start clicking like we did offensively last weekend, and the defense plays with the kind of energy it did, we can be a lot better than our record right now."
The Wheelers exploded for an offensive season-high last weekend to snap a three-game skid of down-to-the-wire setbacks by beating Tucson, 72-54 at the TaxSlayer Center and forcing a sixth-place tie with the Sugar Skulls (3-4).
"I think everybody would love to be at the top. But at least we're in the fight," Ross said. "We've been through some adversity already, but we've fought back in a couple of games, so we have a group that likes to fight. If you have a group of guys that can forget the bad plays and focus on the next, you have a team that can win."
After this weekend, the Wheelers seek revenge for heartbreaking losses in rematches against 6-1 IFL powers Sioux Falls (May 4 at home) and Iowa (May 11 there).
Q-C then closes with two victims — 1-7 Cedar Rapids (May 17 home) and Tucson (June 15 there) — sandwiched around a trip to 4-4 Nebraska (May 24) and a visit by Bismarck (June 7).
"Fans and media can look ahead," Ross said. "But as a team, there's too many variables. You can't account for turnovers and penalties, or injuries or roster changes.
"So what you have to do is focus on eliminating the mistakes, focus on protecting your quarterback so he can make great decisions, little things like that add up to big results."
The Wheelers have done all of that through the disappointment of dropping four games that were all winnable late.
Q-C is overcoming a rash of injuries to get healthy again. The team also is progressing past the inconsistencies that plagued them early, cutting out penalties and improving offensive execution.
"At the beginning of the season, we'd stall inside the (opponents) 10 (yard line)," Ross said. "But we're getting really good now in the redzone, and understanding what we need to do down on the goal line. We're getting stronger and stronger as a unit."
Improved health at running back has helped, too, with veteran newcomer Zavier Steward pairing now with incumbent Juwan Lewis to provide a potent 1-2 punch behind an ever-improving offensive line.
"You saw last weekend how explosive our unit can be when we're running the ball well," Ross said. "When we can run play-action, that just puts teams in a predicament of what to stop."
Defensive lineup changes and scheme adjustments also have helped, and now the Wheelers are adding one more piece to the puzzle.
Defensive back Malik Duncan, who originally signed with Q-C in the preseason, joined the team Thursday and is expected to play this weekend after getting released in the final training camp cut by the AFL's Philadelphia Soul.
"It's a big time addition for us," Ross said. "Getting that experience and going as far as he did in camp, he's got a full understanding of the high motion, and that's the biggest difference indoor.
"Arena-1 is man-style defense because of the rules, so we know we have a great cover corner who can jump in and really help us."