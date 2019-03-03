Quinton Pedroza flying backwards over the end zone wall on a touchdown reception. Keyvan Rudd leaping over a ready tackler on a catch and run.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers made the spectacular seem ordinary again Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
However, the local Indoor Football League team failed to make enough of the garden-variety, ho-hum plays in a mistake-riddled 53-39 loss to the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers.
A large John Deere Night crowd watched the renewal of a rivalry dormant for a decade.
The I-80 squads split eight games in three seasons together (2001, 2008-09) before af2 and the Wheelers folded financially. Q-C (1-1) relaunched last season in Champions Indoor Football before joining the Barnstormers (1-0) this year in the IFL.
"We shot ourselves in the foot," Pedroza said, pointing in particular to 13 penalties for 95 yards.
"We had multiple personal fouls, multiple offsides penalties, multiple false starts. You can't beat a championship-caliber team like that.
"We have the guys. We've got the talent. We just have to play smarter."
Offensive penalties derailed Q-C's first offensive possession while a pair of personal fouls against the defense helped Iowa overcome some difficult down-and-distance situations in the second half.
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard also was sacked on a crucial third-and-goal in the first half, leading to a missed field goal and another empty possession to explain a 26-14 halftime deficit.
Pedroza also had a snap sail over his head on another field goal to set up Iowa for an easy third-quarter touchdown.
"We were undisciplined," Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross said. "We looked like the team playing in their first game, and they looked like the team with a game already. That's something we have to get cleaned up.
"We have to make sure we don't lose focus on any play. Look at the snap that went over Q's head. We still fought back from that. We were in it. But that came back to haunt us."
The Wheelers trailed 40-27 after Iowa scored on the next play following the bad snap.
But then Rudd answered, taking a short hitch 36 yards for a touchdown, and on the next Iowa series, Q-C defensive end Kewan Alfred fell on a bad Barnstormers snap in the end zone, to cut the Wheelers' deficit to 40-33 with just over a quarter of action left.
"That was my first pro touchdown. But I didn't know how to celebrate," said Alfred, an all-conference performer last season for Q-C.
"Actually, I just wanted to get back out there. We thought we were coming back all the way back. We just didn't play smart, took some penalties and let them off the hook when we had them in bad situations."
The next Iowa drive featured what should have been a pair of third-and-longs, but one of Q-C's personal fouls bailed out the Barnstormers. Iowa QB Daquan Neal also converted on a third-down throw, then later slithered out of Alfred's grasp on a second-and-long for a key scoring strike.
The Wheelers answered that with Rudd's second TD run-and-catch of the night, but Iowa returned the ensuing kickoff with 3:37 remaining for the final score.
"The kickoff return by them, when they were in safe return, that was like a dagger," Ross said. "The returner did a heck of a job. But we can't let that happen. Those are the kinds of things we need to clean up."
Rudd finished with a game-best 6 catches for 133 yards. Hilliard also had TD passes to Pedroza and Isiah Neely among his 251 yards on 17-for-29 passing.
However, Neal countered with an efficient 9-for-11 for 140 yards and 5 scores, plus rushed 10 times for 38 yards and another TD.
"We fought the defending champs. We put the league on notice that we're not a push over," Rudd said. "But we had some bonehead plays. Without those mental errors, it'd been a different outcome."