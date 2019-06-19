E.J. Hilliard led the Indoor Football League with 2,739 passing yards in the just-completed regular season.
Favorite target Quinton Pedroza also shared top scoring honors in the 10-team circuit with 170 points.
Mid-season cornerback addition Antonio Marshall also recovered a league-leading four fumbles, and the Quad-City Steamwheelers boasted a bunch more ranking second or third league-wide in a host of other categories.
However, the 2019 Steamwheelers proved the famous notion that stats lie, with all of those numbers adding up to only a 6-8 record and a missed postseason.
"All of the practices, all of the film study, all of the (medical) treatments. And it all came down to the final 30 seconds of the last game," Hilliard said about a 20-week undertaking that ended over the weekend.
"Unfortunately, we just fell short, but it wasn't from a lack of trying. The effort and passion was there. We had so many guys sacrifice and fight through stuff. It was just not meant to be."
Counting last Saturday's 55-50 defeat in a winner-take-all showdown at Tucson, the Steamwheelers were a postseason-costing 1-8 in games decided in the final minute or overtime this season.
"It's an empty feeling," Q-C coach Cory Ross said. "We should be playing Friday, so it's going to be tough now to watch the playoffs and not wonder 'what if?' We just had too many regrets we're going to dwell on until next year."
A promising 2-1 start hit a rash of injuries, as well as a pair of three-game losing streaks, each defeat more head-scratching than the next.
Most galling, Green Bay celebrated a final-minute comeback from a 12-point deficit at the TaxSlayer Center. The Steamwheelers also were beaten by touchdowns in the final seconds at Green Bay (9 ticks on the clock), Bismarck (6 seconds remaining) and Iowa (on a final-play fumble recovered in the endzone).
Winning any of those games would have put the Steamwheelers in the playoffs at 7-7.
"We experienced all kinds of adversity this year, but we never folded," Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd said. "We fought to the end."
The Steamwheelers closed with three straight victories to head into the final weekend leading a three-team race for the final two playoff spots.
However, in a season full of doomed comebacks, the Steamwheelers were knocked out by wins from their two rivals for those postseason berths, Tucson and Nebraska.
"I'm proud of my guys. We had a heck of a season," said Rudd, who along with Pedroza, finished top three in the league in receiving yards (925) and TD grabs (17).
"I'm not going to hang my head like it was a down year. If we win any of those games we lost in the final minute, if the law of averages evens out in our favor, we're still playing."
The team that refused to pack it in was forced to pack up early this week, though, with exit interviews replacing playoff preparations.
"It hurts a lot, but you have to count your blessings," Pedroza said. "It's just a game, and there's people out there who don't get a chance to play, who experience real pain and heartache. This feeling is only temporary. There are a lot more permanent and serious things than losing a football game or missing the playoffs."
The Steamwheelers were reminded of that in the finale, when defensive end Kewan Alfred was carted off late in third quarter after getting knocked unconscious and experiencing temporary paralysis.
Q-C's defensive captain suffered a bruised spinal cord after the head-to-head collision with linebacker La'Kel Bass, while the two were attempting a tackle from opposite directions.
Alfred remains in a Tucson hospital, with doctors wanting him to complete some rehab to regain his strength and ability to walk alone before releasing him, according to Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland.
"I just feel blessed to have been part of this organization," Pedroza said. "We didn't have the finish we wanted, but we experienced a great journey together."
Hilliard nearly landed a roster spot in the ill-fated AAF last offseason. Pedroza and Rudd also returned, but CFL and XFL tryouts are on the radar this summer for them and others.
"Some of us will be back, hopefully some of us move up, but unfortunately some of us may never play football again," Pedroza said. "We won't know for sure until we get to next season."