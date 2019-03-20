The Indoor Football League's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week award winners are squaring off this weekend.
Quad-City Steamwheelers wide receiver Quinton Pedroza became the local franchise's first weekly IFL award winner Wednesday when he was honored for a six-touchdown performance in last weekend's victory at Cedar Rapids.
This week's defensive honoree is Sioux Falls Storm defensive back Matt McKoy, who clashes head-to-head Friday night with Pedroza when the Wheelers (2-1) visit last season's IFL runners-up in South Dakota.
"It's going to be a great matchup," Q-C coach Cory Ross said. "Q didn't get many passes thrown his way the previous game against Iowa, but last weekend was the continuation of him playing great so far this season. He's in great shape. The hard work is really starting to pay off."
Pedroza caught six passes for 105 yards and four touchdowns last weekend, plus rushed for two more scores on jet sweeps.
McKoy had a pick-six and tackle-for-loss to highlight a 52-18 defensive dismantling of Bismarck last weekend for Sioux Falls (3-0). Q-C defensive back Danzel McDaniel and former Wheelers DB Joseph Blount Jr. (Bismarck) also were candidates for the defensive honor.
Pedroza's quarterback, E.J. Hilliard, also was considered for the offensive award after tossing six TD passes. The Special Teams POW went to Bismarck kick returner Mike Tatum.
"The great thing is anybody can go off in this offense every week," Ross said. "Every route is live, and like we talk about all of the time, when one thing starts to hit, they'll try and take that away, so just stay patient and the ball will come your way."
Exit: Q-C's returning all-conference defensive end, Kewan Alfred, had to head home this week to take care of a family emergency in Texas. Ross said there is no timetable for his return.
"But it's family first on our team, and hopefully things work out for him. That's the biggest worry right now," the coach said. "Guys don't make a lot of money in this league. They're here just trying to get film and get looks from the next level, and none of that is as important as family."
Alfred has been placed on the Refused-to-Report list for now. Michael Lasker Jr., a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman, was signed to take the roster spot left open by the unexpected exit.
"He had a short stint in the CFL, and he played at Syracuse, so he can play," said Ross, whose staff found Lasker when the National Gridiron League delayed the start of its season to May.
"Great size. Great film. Moves well. We're excited. He's a great addition. We might suit him this week. Connor Hart is kind of banged up, so we figured we needed to bring in another offensive lineman just in case."
Trade: The Wheelers also completed their first IFL trade this week, sending reserve defensive back Lynn Williams to Bismarck for linebacker/rush end Howard Stephens.
Q-C defensive coordinator Larry Hendrix, formerly the head coach of the Dallas Marshals in Q-C's old Champions Indoor Football, coached Stephens last season.
"It was the perfect fit," Ross said. "Bismarck needed some secondary help and we needed somebody up front.
"We already have five really good guys in the secondary. Lynn's just as good and really wanted to play, but just wasn't going to crack our lineup.
"Howard played some linebacker for Bismarck, but we're going to have him put his hand on the ground like he did in college. He has great size and quickness. Hopefully he'll get some work this weekend and he'll have an impact."
Injury report: Hart remains "a little banged up," Ross said. The Wheelers will review the offensive lineman's health today before setting the travel roster and leaving for Sioux Falls.
Newly signed running back Juwan Lewis also avoided any serious knee damage from the uncalled horse-collar tackle that ended his night and longest run last weekend at Cedar Rapids.
"It's not as bad as it looked," Ross said of the diagnosed knee strain. "He's moving around this week. But I'm not sure if he'll play."