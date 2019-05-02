The trade winds sweeping across the island of Hispanola blow so strong and so often, children can't help but become experts at the inexpensive pastime of kite building.
Count Vernon Sainvil among the many from the Haitian side of the isle who can make one of those toys from scratch, simply by using the leaves of a coconut tree.
And even though the Quad-City Steamwheelers' offensive lineman is far from his boyhood home these days, Sainvil still is flying a kite of sorts.
"I just have to keep aiming higher," the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder said ahead of Saturday's rematch with Sioux Falls at the TaxSlayer Center.
"The point of a kite is to go as high as possible, so I feel like I haven't gone as far as I can. I'm like at 10 feet now, but I want to go to 30 feet. I want to get an NFL tryout. Playing there is the ultimate goal."
But whether Sainvil's career ultimately strings past Q-C's Indoor Football League, his personal journey has been amazing.
Born in upstate New York, and named after his hometown there, Sainvil grew up under the watchful eye of his grandmother in Haiti before moving to Boston for high school, attending college in Canada and spending his first two seasons professionally in Arizona.
"I tell people I'm from everywhere," joked Sainvil.
"I was a bad kid growing up, so my parents sent me to Haiti so my grandma could give me the old-school discipline."
The simplicity of life in his parent's native country also helped ground him.
"It was great. The only problem was the power wasn't 24/7," said Sainvil, who spent ages 9-15 in Haiti.
"We lived in a huge house. My grandmother didn't allow me to go to the beaches at first, because it was just me, her and my brother, but I got there with friends when I got older."
Besides kites and playing marbles, Sainvil also excelled in athletics, dreaming of someday playing in the NBA.
"So when I moved back, I definitely was not a football player," said Sainvil, who was 6-4, 270 as a 15-year-old.
"I played a little soccer, but I wanted to be a basketball player. But I was a sophomore on JV. I also had a lot of classmates urging me to try football. The football coach also saw my size and said, 'If you come play for me, you can get your college for free.' And that's all I needed to hear."
That was easier said than done, though.
"I was horrible at first," Sainvil said with a laugh. "My first training camp, it was like the hardest thing ever in my life. But I didn't quit and got better and was able to start.
"They tried me at defensive end, but offensive tackle just fit me. It's all footwork, a lot like basketball."
Sainvil improved enough to land a scholarship to Canada's Holland College before transferring to the elite St. Francis Xavier in Nova Scotia, where he earned All-Canada accolades and an invite to a senior all-star game.
That's where pro scouts picked up interest, and Sainvil signed with the IFL's Arizona Rattlers after college graduation, riding the bench for the 2017 champions.
He returned to Arizona last season as a starter, but suffered a season-ending knee injury and later got released, waiting for another offer until training camps opened, when line-depleted QC came calling.
"I'm just doing my best here to show what I can do," said Sainvil. "It's all about getting film and making connections at this level."
And, Sainvil hopes that will have him soaring higher someday.
"I knew I was always going to go far in life," said Sainvil. "I was good at sports, so I always figured I'd do something special. I just didn't know it was going to be in football.
"It's been a long journey already, but hopefully it continues."