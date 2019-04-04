Tonight: 6:05 at Wisconsin's Resch Center. TV: goifl.com.
Storyline: The old af2 rivals meet for the second time in eight days. In last weekend's first Indoor Football League clash between the clubs, the Blizzard (3-2) used a pair of final-minute touchdowns to rally for a 29-26 win over the hosting 'Wheelers (2-3). Green Bay has won three games by a combined 12 points this season and now owns a 9-8 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 2003.
QC notes: Receiver Quinton Pedroza leads the IFL in touchdown receptions (11) and is tied for the overall scoring lead (84 points). ... Pedroza ranks Top 10 (22 catches, 312 yards) along with Keyvan Rudd (20 catches, 320 yards, 7 TDs) in receptions and receiving yards. ... QB E.J. Hilliard leads the IFL in touchdown passes (20) and ranks second in passing yards (841). ... SS Danzel McDaniel tops the IFL in tackles (48). ... KR Carlos Wiggins ranks second in kick return yards (448) and is fourth in multi-purpose yards (115.2 per game). ... DE Robert Jones is second in sacks (3) and tackles-for-loss (6). ... QC remains the league's most prolific offense with 1,276 total yards, 98 first downs, 21 passing TDs and a 59-percent third-down conversion rate.
About Green Bay: QB Lenoris Footman is near the bottom in passing efficiency (96.4 percent) but ranks second in the IFL with 290 rushing yards. DB Bakari Triggs leads the league with 3 of the 8 interceptions by the IFL's top secondary in terms of picks. IFL Hall of Famer B.J. Hill also paces the circuit in kick return yards (453) and ranks third in all-purpose yards (671).
Around the IFL: Cedar Rapids claims the first AFL promotion of the season, with K Henry Nell called up this week by the Baltimore Brigade.
Next: After a bye next week, the 'Wheelers celebrate First Responders Night when they host the expansion Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday, April 20.