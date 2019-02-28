Rivalry history lesson

Past meetings between the Quad City Steamwheelers and Iowa Barnstormers in the now-defunct arenafootball2 league:

April 21, 2001: QC 45, Iowa 7: In the first meeting between the sister franchises, the former feeder team got the best of the old big-league affiliate, giving QC coach Frank Haege just his second win in six career meetings against his father, Iowa coach Art Haege. The victory before 5,230 at Veterans Auditorium in Des Moines was the 22nd straight for the defending af2 champs, who outscored foes 183-14 in their first three games this season.

June 16, 2001: QC 78, Iowa 35: QC coach Frank Haege delivered an hours-early Father's Day present, badly beating his dad's replacement as Iowa's coach, college football legend Earle Bruce. QC quarterback Jay McDonagh shattered the club's record for passing yards in a game, throwing for 383 yards and 7 touchdowns to thrill a crowd of 8,652 at The Mark of the Quad Cities.

April 19, 2008: Iowa 53, QC 38: The two-time af2 champs were denied the 100th victory in franchise history by a couple of guys who helped rack up about half of those wins. With QC greats Tim Dodge and Jack Walker providing the big plays, the relaunched Barnstormers rekindled the Interstate-80 rivalry by winning the "Pilot Wheel and Prop" traveling trophy for the first time ever before a crowd of 5,238 at Moline's iWireless Center.

June 7, 2008: QC 67, Iowa 64: J.J. Raterink set the career record for TD passes by a 'Wheeler while tying a franchise mark for scoring strikes in a game, tossing for 9 TDs and 383 yards to lead a come-from-behind road victory in front of a raucous 9,212 fans at Des Moines' new Wells Fargo Arena.

July 12, 2008: Iowa 76, QC 53: Instead of clinching a playoff berth on the road, the 'Wheelers fell into a three-team dogfight for two postseason spots, heading into the final two weekends of the regular-season as Dodge came back to haunt again, with 3 TD catches.

April 25, 2009: QC 33, Iowa 29: A sellout crowd at Wells Fargo Arena watched a delay-of-game penalty allow QC kicker Matt Denny a second chance to kick a game-winning field goal with 5.6 seconds remaining. Denny's first attempt from 29 yards missed a foot to the right; the successful retry gave the 'Wheelers the Midwest Division lead. QC also tacked on a safety, tackling a Barnstormers kickoff returner in the end zone after a series of laterals to end the game.

June 6, 2009: Iowa 69, QC 49: Three weekends after losing their owners, the 'Wheelers lost a fourth straight game, all but ending hopes of division title. A franchise-low home crowd of 2,472 saw Iowa pick off four passes, three from all-time passing leader Raterink.

July 18, 2009: Iowa 57, QC 49: Record-breaking 'Wheelers receiver Jesse Schmidt set the af2 single-season scoring mark, but QC was unable to prevent Iowa from clinching the division title in the regular-season and home finale. A crowd of 3,927 watched what became QC's last af2 game when the 10-year-old league folded financially that September.