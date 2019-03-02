Iowa at Quad-City

Today: 3:05 at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.

Radio: None. TV: Replays available at goifl.com.

Promotion: For every ticket sold on John Deere Night, $2 is donated to the River Bend Food Bank.

Storyline: The Wheelers (1-0) host the defending IFL champion Barnstormers (0-0) in the revival of a decade-dormant rivalry. The local af2 flagship split eight meetings with their former AFL parent club in 2001 and 2008-09.