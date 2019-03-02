Keyvan Rudd never thought about coming home.
Not after winning All-American honors as a high-jumper in track while starring in two sports in college at Division II Minnesota-Mankato.
Not even after a balky hamstring helped torpedo NFL dreams during a workout at the regional scouting combine in Chicago.
Instead, the 2011 Davenport Central grad had career plans in big cities such as Portland, San Francisco and Seattle, climbing up the sports apparel ladder with Finish Line before landing at industry giant Nike.
However, plans changed for the former Quad-City Steamwheelers ballboy when the local Indoor Football League franchise announced a return in August 2017, ending nearly a decade of dormancy.
"It's crazy how life works out," Rudd said ahead of the Wheelers reviving an old rivalry today with the nearby Iowa Barnstormers. "I used to be running balls for the refs, watching teams like the Barnstormers play the Steamwheelers, and now I'm one of those guys going up against the Barnstormers."
As sophomores in high school, Rudd and his pal Nick Echols worked the sidelines during home games for the old af2 Steamwheelers. That backstage pass allowed the young athletes access to the locker room, the players, post-game pizza and a raucous atmosphere before, during and after games.
However, the party ended after the 2009 season, when the Wheelers and af2 folded financially. So there was no homecoming playing opportunity for Rudd upon graduation from college in 2015.
"I love being home, but I always thought it'd be just for a visit," said Rudd, who recalls the local team's glorious past by watching weekly YouTube highlights of his receiving hero, Wheelers great Jack Walker Jr.
"A lot of things have fallen into place for me since moving back home — finding a job that was even better than my other dream job, and then having it work perfectly with the Steamwheelers. That has me in the community, in the schools, giving back to my hometown. It's worked out better than I could have ever hoped."
Everything started clicking in October 2017, with Rudd flying home to attend the first open tryout for the relaunched Wheelers.
While Q-C coach Cory Ross was with the Omaha Beef that spring, Rudd had spoken several times about a playing opportunity following failed training camp bids earlier that year in Salt Lake and Colorado.
Rudd also tried out unsuccessfully for a pair of CFL clubs (Saskatchewan, British Columbia) as well as indoor teams in Baltimore, Portland, San Jose, Los Angeles and Arizona. But the homegrown hero was among the few finds signed to contracts after Q-C's first workout.
"I really debated about moving home," said Rudd, with losing the Nike job being the biggest sacrifice for playing minor-league football to earn a couple hundred dollars per game. "But I finally decided I'd end up shooting myself in the foot if I didn't at least give this a try."
Fortunately, Nike rival adidas hired him as a field rep to work the apparel stores in Iowa, and that has allowed Rudd to reconnect with his community and family on a full-time basis.
"My little brother is 12 now," Rudd said. "A lot of my little cousins are pre-teens that are growing up. So I'm able to show them, 'Hey, you can go places and do things.'"
Rudd most enjoys having his parents be part of the experience, though, which includes visiting area schools to spread a hope-filled message.
"The kids see the jersey and their eyes light up, so they're going to definitely soak up the information," said Rudd, a visitor to three local elementary schools in the last two weeks. "I love impacting the community in that way because I've been in the same position many of these kids are in now."
"I've been doing this since college. I'd help with Behavioral Disorder kids. I wasn't always the best kid growing up, so I can relate, but I let them know they need to respect their teachers, work extra hard on their homework and make sure they know to not be afraid to ask for help."
The football has worked out, too.
"In the preseason game last year, I had two touchdowns. But I missed two balls. I'd tweaked my hamstring, so I wasn't running full speed," Rudd said. "So I didn't even make the road trip for the first game. I had two targets the second game and dropped both."
However, during preparations the fourth week of the season, Ross was harping on the receivers to get their hands up at the line of scrimmage, to better fight off press coverage.
Rudd's reaction to the criticism after one rep — "I said, `My hands were up!'" — drew the ire of Ross.
"That's when I started to make a name for myself," said Rudd, who responded with a silent series of spectacular catches. "Guys were like, 'What happened to Rudd? We've been waiting for this guy.'"
The 26-year-old went on to earn all-conference honors while helping the Wheelers earn a Champions Indoor Football playoff berth in their first season since 2009.
His touchdown catch last weekend — one-handed, secured behind his head with the help of his shoulder pads, while crashing into the endzone wall, with a defender draped on him — was named the IFL's "Play of the Week."
"This last year has been just spectacular," Rudd said. "I'm home, but not because I'm homesick. I have a purpose. I've seen a bigger world, but I'm not missing anything right now. I'm still growing, but I'm helping feed other people, with my connections and knowledge. I wouldn't have that if I'd have come home right after college.
"I've learned so many things. I've made so many connections. It's helped me in so many ways, it's encouraged me to help other people, including guys on the team. I just got 2-3 of them jobs at Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the stores I cover, just off of networking and how I treat people."