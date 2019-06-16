Quad-City Steamwheelers defensive captain Kewan Alfred was expected to be released by an Arizona hospital, either Sunday night or early today according to team owner Doug Bland.
The defensive end suffered a frightening injury late in the third quarter of a season-ending Indoor Football League loss late Saturday night in Tucson, Arizona.
Alfred was transported by ambulance to the hospital after getting knocked unconscious following a helmet-to-helmet collision with Q-C linebacker La'Kel Bass late in the third quarter.
After converging on a ballcarrier, Bass sat on the field momentarily stunned, but Alfred remained face down, motionless on the turf for several minutes. Emergency medical technicians treated Alfred on the field before he regained consciousness and was placed on a rolling stretcher.
"It was definitely a scary situation," Q-C coach Cory Ross said, noting Alfred could move his hands at the arena, but EMTs requested he remain still.
"It was a brutal collision," Bland added. "You could hear the thud throughout the arena. When he was down, I rushed out on the field, but you're just helpless in that kind of situation. All you can do is let the professionals do their job."
Q-C's player personnel director Nigel Stephens accompanied Alfred in the ambulance; Bland joined them after the game at the hospital.
"He had some temporary paralysis. He could wiggle his toes, but he couldn't move his legs," initially, Bland said. "The doctor said it was a bruising of the spinal cord, thankfully, because it could have been much worse."
A CAT scan early Sunday morning showed no permanent damage, Bland said, and a follow-up MRI was scheduled later for Sunday as a precaution. Alfred is expected to return home today by plane with Bland, a day later than the rest of the team.
"I've seen it quite a few times in the racing industry, where the spinal cord gets stretched and there's temporary paralysis," said Bland, formerly the marketing director for Penske Racing.
"But once the shock goes away, and the inflammation goes down, the body bounces back. But he still had a little tingling sensation in his hands and feet, so they wanted the MRI to clear him for release.
"Broken bones and pulled muscles are one thing, and eventually they'll heal, but when you're not able to move your arms or legs, it goes to a whole new level. That's just some scary (stuff)."
Alfred was the most serious of the injuries suffered by the Steamwheelers.
Receiver Dannon Cavil pulled a hamstring on a second-quarter pass intended for him that was intercepted.
Replacing Cavil was Davenport Central grad Zach Minch, the backup running back and kick returner for the game. However, Minch suffered a third-quarter knee injury on his best kickoff return of the night, when the Tucson kicker tackled him awkwardly.
That forced Rock Island native Robert Jones into double duty, helping to fill in for Alfred at defensive end and take over the running back spot, with Zavier Steward moving to receiver.