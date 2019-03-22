SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Quad-City Steamwheelers were unable to weather the Storm.
With six rushing touchdowns raining down from last season's league leader Lorenzo Brown, Indoor Football League power Sioux Falls continued to reign with a 66-52 decision at South Dakota's Danny Sanford Premier Center.
Brown, the quarterback of a franchise that's reached the last nine United Bowls, winning six IFL titles, also tossed for four more scores to help Sioux Falls hold off an upset bid by the Wheelers.
Sioux Falls (4-0) now has won 130 games since 2009, losing only 18 times in 11 IFL seasons.
The Wheelers, now 2-2 in their first IFL campaign, and second since ending an eight-season absence, host Green Bay next Friday in the revival of an old arenafootball2 rivalry. The Wheelers were twice champions of the af2 before the league folded financially after 10 seasons.
Q-C's two losses this season have been to last year's league finalists.
In Friday's clash between a pair of tradition-rich teams, Q-C was unable to stop a Brown-led offense that piled up 30 first downs and 281 total yards against what had been the IFL's second stingiest defense.
Included were 128 rushing yards on 25 ground attempts, 83 of that from Brown on 17 carries.
Brown also hit 12 of 15 passes for 160 yards and 4 TDs vs. no interceptions.
The Wheelers also were done in by special teams, with a failed short field goal at the end of the first half, and three missed extra points.
A bad snap on a first-half field goal attempt also resulted in another empty offensive possession.
Needing the ball for a chance to tie late, the Wheelers also failed on a pair of onside kickoff attempts in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
On the first, the Wheelers recovered but were whistled for being offsides, setting up another of Brown's short scoring runs.
The second, in the final minute, bounced out of bounds, allowing Brown to score his last rushing TD with six seconds remaining.
Q-C receiver Quinton Pedroza enjoyed another big game for the Wheelers.
A week after scoring six times, the IFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Week had five more touchdowns, four of them receiving.
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard finished with six scoring strikes and 248 yards on 18 of 29 passing.
Davenport Central alum Keyvan Rudd accounted for 115 receiving yards and 2 TDs on 5 grabs. Pedroza added 7 catches for 74 yards. Carlos Wiggins had Q-C's other TD reception.
Dillon Turner, whose pro career started last season with Sioux Falls, after an NAIA All-American career at nearby Dakota Wesleyan, also shined in his return.
Turner, Q-C's backup quarterback, tossed a touchdown on his only pass, in a change-of-pace first possession for the Wheelers. Turner also caught 5 passes for 54 yards, rushed once for 10 yards and chipped in a pair of special teams tackles.