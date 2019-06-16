In a season full of near-misses, the Quad-City Steamwheelers came up agonizingly short again at precisely the worst possible time.
Sharing a must-win scenario with hosting Tucson in the final regular-season game of the Indoor Football League season, the Quad-City comeback from a 21-point, fourth-quarter deficit fell shy, 55-50, late Saturday night at Arizona's Tucson Arena.
With Sugar Skulls quarterback Matt Behrendt setting up a fourth-and-long situation by gaining the single yard necessary to keep the clock running, the final 25 seconds were allowed to tick off in harmony with the play clock.
Without a Q-C timeout to stop the clock, no Tucson snap was required, preventing any possible final-play heroics by the Indoor Football League's top passing offense.
The season-ending loss denied the Steamwheelers the league's sixth and final playoff spot. Instead, No. 6 Tucson (7-7) secured a trip next Sunday to No. 3 Sioux Falls (11-3) in the first round of the playoffs.
"It (stinks) to come so far, and overcome so much this season, only to be turned away so close," said Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard, whose team won the previous three games just to get into postseason position.
Nebraska (7-7) claimed the other postseason berth up for grabs earlier Saturday by rallying at the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers, 46-40 on a 2-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining.
No. 5 Nebraska opens the playoffs Friday at No. 4 Green Bay (9-5). No. 1 Arizona (14-0) and No. 2 Iowa (12-2) receive first-round byes.
The Nebraska comeback, announced late in the third quarter in Tucson, prevented the Steamwheelers (6-8) from clinching a playoff berth. Otherwise, Q-C owned a head-to-head tiebreaker on Nebraska.
Tucson needed a win regardless this weekend, with Nebraska owning a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Sugar Skulls.
"It's disappointing, but at the same time, I'm proud of these guys, because they never stopped fighting, and that was especially true tonight," Q-C coach Cory Ross said.
The Steamwheelers rallied from deficits in each half, with the first comeback, from a 27-14 hole just before intermission, successful thanks to a recovered onside kick by Davenport Central grad Zach Minch and an interception in the end zone by Antonio Marshall.
Quad-City overcame an interception of its own by scoring twice in the final minute on short touchdown passes to Minch and Quinton Pedroza, the last with 13 seconds remaining before intermission for a 28-27 lead.
However, a dreadful third quarter had the Steamwheelers chasing again.
Hilliard was both picked off again, and fumbled on the goal line, with video replays unavailable to challenge whether the quarterback scored before getting stripped by Tucson's veteran lineman Keith Jones.
The Steamwheelers were outscored 21-0 in the quarter to fall behind by three scores.
"That was the (turnover) that cost us the most," Ross said pointing to the fumble. "That was the touchdown we needed, and we lost by five (points).
"It's frustrating that the replay wasn't working then. I wanted to challenge E.J. scoring before the ball came out, and I had people tell me the TV replay back home looked like he got in. But we still had opportunities after that."
Q-C fought back with Hilliard rushing for two scores and throwing for another. Anthony Pruitt also fell on a Tucson fumble on the goal line, but the Steamwheelers also failed to recover one of the two onside kickoffs in the closing minutes.
Davenport Central alum Keyvan Rudd led all receivers with seven catches for 120 yards and Hilliard finished 18-for-25 passing for 179 yards and three TDs. Hilliard also rushed for 46 yards and three more scores.
Hilliard had only thrown one other interception before throwing two in the final game, the second coming on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage.
"That's just bad luck again," Ross said after his club fell to 1-8 in games decided in the final minute this season.
"But it also summarized how the season went for us. We battled and overcame so much adversity, but we always had something unfortunate happen to keep these guys from getting what they deserved."