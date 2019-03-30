The Indoor Football League's top offense and best passing attack found itself snowed under by the Green Bay Blizzard.
Special teams troubles also cost the Quad-City Steamwheelers 20 points Friday night in the form of botched snaps leading to three missed extra points, a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and the game-winning score set up by a recovered onside kickoff.
"It was one of those games that keeps you up all night," Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard said after Green Bay's come-from-behind, 29-26 decision at the TaxSlayer Center.
The setback wasted a dominant defensive effort by the hosts.
The Wheelers (2-3) stopped the Blizzard (3-2) on four possessions and allowed half of Green Bay's touchdowns on two other near-stops, with the Blizzard scoring twice on fourth-and-goal plunges in the second half.
Otherwise, the only touchdown by the visiting offense came on Kezlow Smith's 15-yard catch and run with 12 seconds remaining to give the Blizzard their first lead of the game.
"Our defense played really well," Q-C coach Cory Ross said after that unit surrendered 8 first downs and 152 yards total offense, most of that in the final period.
"We really attacked them and stopped the run and challenged the ball when it was in the air. That's what our defense can look like when everything's clicking. They can feel good about what they did."
The trouble started with just over six minutes remaining. Leading 26-14, the Wheelers had the ball second-and-goal at the Green Bay 4-yard line.
"We thought, 'We'll score a touchdown right here and put the game away,'" Hilliard said. "But it didn't happen that way."
Instead, the Wheelers went backwards on a pair of runs before Hilliard was sacked on fourth down.
"That gave them life," Hilliard added, "and they took advantage of it."
Rameses Owens capped an eight-play drive with one of those goal-line plunges with 55 seconds showing. The Blizzard followed by recovering the ensuing kickoff to set up the winning score.
"They did a great job with the pooch kick," Ross said, with Green Bay lobbing the ball over Q-C's front line on the return team, and in front of a deep returner.
"We got there to field it, we just need to try and not panic, just jump on the ball and corral it. We needed to slow ourselves down and get under control there. It worked out for them, unfortunately."
After a 51-yard kickoff return by Q-C's Carlos Wiggins inside the Green Bay 10 was called back by a holding penalty, the Wheelers had one last play, but Hilliard's desperation pass was knocked down in the end zone.
"I'll have to look at the film to find out where the hold happened," Ross said. "If we'd have had the ball where we were taken down at, we had a great chance to get the win.
"Bottom line, though, we've got to play better on special teams, and we've got to be better offensively. Running the ball, we were just not physical enough at times. Overall, we just never got in a groove."
The Wheelers dominated time of possession but finished with only 141 yards total offense, 51 of that through the air.
"We've got them again next weekend," Hilliard said. "It's a quick turnaround but that's a good thing for us so we don't dwell on this.
"It's definitely tough to know it slipped away like that. That's this game — it can change in a matter of seconds, it can turn on one or two plays.
"But we're not out of the playoff hunt or anything like that. We just have to work toward a better outcome next week and look to get back to .500."