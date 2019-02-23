Keith Lewis has been to training camp with five NFL teams.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old Chicagoan also boasts two tours of duty in the next-best-circuit, the Canadian Football League.
But until Friday night's 67-49, season-opening win for the Quad City Steamwheelers, Lewis had never gotten so up close and personal with the fans during a game.
"When I flew over the wall, I was like, 'Is this really happening? I'm in the stands. I'm on some fans,'" Lewis said after jumping over the sideline dasher board and into the crowd of 4,782 on hand for the Indoor Football League debut at the TaxSlayer Center.
A couple of the veteran defensive back's teammates rushed to Lewis, pulling him out of the stands to celebrate the first turnover in what was then a back-and-forth contest, with QC leading the San Diego Strike Force, 21-14.
"That was the craziest pick of my career," Lewis said. "I'm not hurt or anything, either. It was a real adrenaline rush.
"I saw (San Diego quarterback Derrick Bernard) scrambling to the right and I thought, 'Is he going to throw to the man sitting there short, or is he just going to throw it out of bounds?'
"We had a player in front of the receiver, so I knew he was worried about throwing it over his head. So he was trying to throw it out of bounds, and I was there flying out of nowhere to go get it."
The pick set the tone for the Steamwheelers, who went on to build a 43-29 halftime lead before picking off two more Bernard passes and holding San Diego scoreless in the third quarter.
"I love it," Lewis said after getting mobbed by fans on the field for autographs after the game. "This is so different from the NFL. It's so much fun. It's so free. You can interact with the fans. It's so much fun talking with the fans and they get to come on the field and meet you after the game."
Yet, Lewis readily admitted to having his thunder stolen during the victory by teammates Keyvan Rudd and Everett Nicholas.
After celebrating the interception at midfield with Lewis, Rudd responded with his own acrobatics, making a leaping, one-handed, 3-yard touchdown grab while bouncing off the end zone wall with a defender draped on him.
Nicholas had both third-quarter interceptions in the end zone to thwart any San Diego comeback hopes.
"It's funny," Rudd said. "This happened last year with (Anthony) Hughes. It was the exact same thing.
"Hughes flew over the wall for an interception and then I had a touchdown just like that in the same corner. It's crazy how it all worked out. It's like deja vu.
"We've been practicing that. We get in the red zone, everybody knows what to do. I've got my own play call. 'Find Rudd.' That's what it's called."
Lewis is new to the Steamwheelers, but is well aware of the Davenport Central grad's penchant for scaling the walls at the downtown Moline arena.
"He did that in practice a couple of days ago, with me covering him, sticking on him," Lewis said. "Next thing you know, (QB) E.J. (Hilliard) threw the ball and he climbs up the wall on me. I'm like, 'Really? Did this just happen?'"
Lewis also appreciated the work of his secondary mate Nicholas.
"Everett is a rookie. He did great," Lewis said. "He's got a lot to learn, but I love his game. We talk all of the time. The whole defensive backfield communicates.
"I told him at halftime, 'They're going to come at you. Stay patient.' And look what happened? Back-to-back interceptions.
"He's leading the team now in interceptions, but I love it. I love competition. We all do. We all thrive off each other."
In fact, Lewis wonders now what his encore will be when the Steamwheelers host the Iowa Barnstormers on Sunday at 3 p.m.
"I guess I've got to do something different now," Lewis said. "Maybe I gotta jump over the stands or something, stretch my hands out like (Michael Jordan and fly) in 'Space Jam.'"
