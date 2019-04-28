BISMARCK, N.D. — The Quad-City Steamwheelers continued to confound Sunday.
The top offense in the Indoor Football League doubled their season turnover total with back-to-back fumbles in the third quarter en route to coughing up a key road trip to North Dakota's Bismarck Events Center, falling 51-48 to the Bismarck Bucks.
In all, the Steamwheelers misfired on five possessions against Bismarck's league-worst defense, the last empty drive capped by Augustana grad Jacob Stytz coming up short on a 47-yard, game-tying field goal attempt as time expired.
The game featured nine lead changes, including four in a wild final minute, with the former Champions Indoor Football imports trading go-ahead touchdowns.
"We have to stop killing ourselves, and it's too late in the damn season for us to keep saying that," Quad-City coach Cory Ross said.
The fifth down-to-the-wire setback this season keeps the Steamwheelers (3-5) in a tie for the sixth and final playoff spot with Tucson, and draws the Bismarck Bucks (2-6) into the postseason picture with a second straight victory.
Six games remain for each team, and Quad-City starts that closing stretch with a pair of tough rematches, hosting 2017 IFL champ Sioux Falls (6-2) on Saturday before a May 11 visit to Des Moines and the league's defending champ, the Iowa Barnstormers (7-1).
"We have a lot to work on in a short amount of time," Ross said. "It's going to be tough. We're facing two very good teams now, and we have to find a way to win both of those games if we want to remain in this playoff hunt.
"We're a team that should be there, that teams are watching and a little worried about facing, but if we can't clean up hurting ourselves, we won't even make the damn playoffs."
IFL passing leader E.J. Hilliard had six more TD passes in the back-and-forth contest to push his season total to 35.
Two of the scoring strikes came in the final minute to rally Quad-City, which trailed 37-29 with 9:05 remaining following the fourth and final rushing TD of the contest by Bismarck QB John Gibbs (13 carries, 58 yards).
After a rushing score by Quad-City running back Zavier Steward with 5:25 left, the Steamwheelers defense got its second takeaway of the game, with linebacker La'Kel Bass intercepting a fourth-down pass at midfield.
A few plays later, Hilliard hooked up with Quinton Pedroza on a 19-yard, go-ahead TD pass for a 42-37 edge with 53 seconds left.
Bismarck answered back with a Mike Tatum kickoff return to the Quad-City 5-yard-line, and a short TD run by Tatum to retake the lead with 27 seconds remaining at 43-42.
On the next snap, Quad-City was back on top, 48-43 with Hilliard hitting Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd on a 42-yard bomb with 16 ticks left.
However, the Bucks retook the lead one last time, with a Tatum return to midfield setting up a 25-yard pass from Gibbs to Eric Lauderdale with 6 seconds showing.
The final chance for the Steamwheelers included a kickoff out-of-bounds, a pass breakup in the endzone, a delay of game penalty pushing the field-goal attempt back 5 yards, and finally the miss by Stytz.
"They happened to make the play of a lifetime on us," Ross said of the game-winner. "We lost contain to allow that last throw and their receiver made a great play on the ball. Kudos to their quarterback for scrambling around to make that throw."
The Steamwheelers outgained their hosts, 287-185.
However, the offense was erratic, turning the ball over on downs in the second quarter to allow the Bucks to take the lead, and then misfiring in the red zone before intermission to settle for a 24-22 deficit.
Steward also was charged with a third-quarter fumble that officials refused to overturn on a coaches' challenge despite video replays. The Steamwheelers also lost another fumble on a bad snap while driving for a score on the next possession, too.
"We beat ourselves again," Ross said. "We did enough to win the game, but we also did enough to let them hang around and beat us."
Despite the TD total, Hilliard finished only 11-for-26 for 192 yards.
Pedroza (5 catches, 67 yards) had three of the TD catches, and Rudd (2-72) had two more. Carlos Wiggins (2-37) also hauled in a TD for Quad-City.