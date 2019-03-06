Pedroza's catch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=41&v=fo-iRfaxirA
Rudd's catch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMisWf4tPO4
For the second time in as many weeks, the Quad City Steamwheelers boast the "Can't Miss Play of the Week" on the Indoor Football League website.
Quinton Pedroza succeeded Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd with a leaping Week 2 touchdown reception while falling backwards over the end zone wall last Sunday.
Rudd claimed the Week 1 honors by skying high with a defender draped on him, and crashing into the wall, for a one-handed scoring grab secured behind his head on Feb. 22.
So who owns team bragging rights?
"He did that last year," Rudd said, recalling Pedroza's game-winning catch in Kansas City. "It was very similar, going over the wall like that. He's got me beat."
Pedroza disagrees.
"His was one-handed, with a guy on him, and he finished behind his head," Pedroza said. "So he's still got it right now, but it's still early in the season."
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard refused to be the tiebreaker for his top two targets.
"Two tremendous catches by two great guys sacrificing their bodies for the good of the team," Hilliard said. "That shows the type of character we have."
Rudd, a former All-American high jumper in college, also received props from Pedroza for hurdling over a ready defender during a catch-and-run in last Sunday's hard-fought loss to the Iowa Barnstormers.
"Jumping over the guy was beautiful. I was thinking about doing that myself, but I just ran a guy over, instead," Pedroza joked.
"It was no big deal on my catch. I was just telling the new guys, you have to anticipate the wall because it's part of the game, but I didn't think I was that close. I've done that before, though. So no fear."
Rudd was equally cavalier about his highlight-reel addition last weekend.
"I jumped a little early," Rudd said. "I thought he was going to dive at me. But I think he was so shocked, and I got so high, he just stood there and I cleared him."
Medical report: The season's first serious injury also occurred last Sunday.
Linebacker Shannon Winesberry suffered a torn ACL and fractured fibula while blocking on a second-half kickoff return.
A returning big playmaker for Q-C's defense, Winesberry is headed to the Long-Term Injured Reserve list with season-ending surgery scheduled.
"It's unfortunate," Q-C coach Cory Ross said. "He just moved out here. He played great Sunday, too. He was very physical. We needed him. We needed a big body to take on those blocks.
"Now, we are going to have to make some moves. We're talking to a couple of guys right now about coming in to help us at a couple of positions."
Fine line: The size difference between the fronts was apparent last weekend, with Q-C's leaner, quicker lines matching up with bulkier groups from Iowa.
The defending IFL champs have seven linemen weighing 295 pounds or better. Q-C claims only three players that size, all on offense.
"Our offensive line played great and held their own," Hilliard said, denying size was a problem even though he was sacked twice and under pressure a couple of other times.
"They got after me, but the sacks we gave up were on me. I need to recognize things quicker and get rid of the ball if I have to."
Bye bye: The Wheelers are enjoying the first of this season's three bye weeks this week prior to visiting the Cedar Rapids River Kings on March 15.
Some of the team decided to sneak home to visit their families during some necessary rest and relaxation before meetings resume Friday. Pedroza was among the notable exceptions.
"I'm teaching," explained Pedroza, who serves as a substitute locally. "I could get away and go somewhere if I wanted to, but my family is already here, so I don't need to go anywhere. Might as well work instead, and get some extra bread."