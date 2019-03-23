The Quad-City Steamwheelers were kicking themselves upon leaving South Dakota's largest city Friday night.
Troubles with the kicking game cost the local Indoor Football League squad in a 66-52 road setback to the Sioux Falls Storm.
"We left a lot of points out there," Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard admitted by cellphone during the overnight bus ride home.
"A couple of extra points, a couple of field goals, a couple of plays we didn't make. It's definitely a tough loss. But we have to bounce back now. Watch film, get better and go from there."
Kenny Rowe, in his second game subbing for injured Jacob Stytz, missed three extra points and a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
However, not all of the special teams problems were on the former St. Ambrose kicker.
A bad snap on a first-half field goal attempt also resulted in another empty offensive possession.
Needing the ball for a chance to tie late, the Steamwheelers also failed on a pair of onside kickoff attempts in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
On the first, the Steamwheelers recovered, but were whistled for being offsides. The second, in the final minute, harmlessly bounced out of bounds.
"They scored at the end there with six seconds left, but that was a one possession game," Hilliard said.
"The next time we face those guys, we know we can win if we eliminate the mistakes. We know we can win up there, in one of the toughest places to play in this league, if we control what we can control."
The Hilliard-led offense enjoyed another tremendous night, rolling up 307 yards against the IFL's top-ranked defense.
However, the second-year Steamwheelers QB hardly held his unit blameless.
"There were a couple of plays we should have made," Hilliard said after hitting 18 of 29 passes for 248 yards and six touchdowns.
"We should have never had to settle for the field goal at the end of the first quarter. That's where we lost the early lead."
From there, the lead changed hands five times before the Steamwheelers took over 14 seconds before intermission and came up empty on the missed field goal.
Sioux Falls, which has reached the last nine IFL title games, winning six in a 130-18, 11-season tear, then scored on the first possession of the second half, and the Wheelers were chasing the rest of the night.
Q-C got within a touchdown four times, opting for onside kickoff attempts after the last two scores, but the offsides penalty killed the one recovery.
After the second onsides, the Steamwheelers appeared to have a defensive stop on the goal-line in the final minute, but an encroachment call on third-and-five with 27 seconds left kept the Storm on track for the game's final score.
"It was on the far end from us, so we really didn't see it," Hilliard said of the late flags. "But those things are going to happen. You can't put the officials in a position where they decide a game like that."
So a month into their first IFL season, the Steamwheelers are 2-2 with the losses to both of last year's league finalists.
"Both of those losses were there for the taking," Hilliard said, with the Steamwheelers also suffering some crucial mistakes in a loss to the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers.
"We had a couple of plays we didn't execute on, otherwise it could have been a different story. If we make two more plays, we could be 4-0."
The Steamwheelers now face a home-and-away set with Green Bay (1-2) over the next two weekends, starting with a Friday visit to the TaxSlayer Center by Q-C's old af2 rivals.
"We can't overlook anybody. We have to get better and protect our home field," Hilliard said.
"We should be fine, though. We feel like we belong. We've shown we can compete in this league. Now we have to figure out a way to win these kinds of games."