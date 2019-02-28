Same as most of today's Quad-City Steamwheelers, Garett Oden is too young and too far removed as a native Tennessean to know about the rivalry re-starting this weekend at the TaxSlayer Center.
"You're teaching me right now," the rookie defensive end said during an impromptu history lesson about the Wheelers and their Sunday afternoon foe from 2 1/2 hours away in Des Moines, the Iowa Barnstormers.
Fans of the local franchise, along with the homegrown heroes and veterans of arena football on the roster, also have been preparing Q-C's rookies for their biggest early-season test. The I-80 rivalry also pits two communities known to butt heads often for Iowa high school sports dominance.
"Kurt Warner. Everybody knows that story," said Q-C rookie defensive back Everett Nicholas V, pointing to the greatest Barnstormer. "Bagging groceries one day; (Pro Football) Hall of Fame the next."
The story most of Q-C's players are unfamiliar with is that the Wheelers and Barnstormers met eight times previously, each winning four games in the old arenafootball2 a decade ago.
The two teams actually started as sister franchises for the indoor game's founder, Iowa native Jim Foster, who launched the Barnstormers in 1994 in the AFL and followed with the Wheelers as their af2 affiliate in 2000 when that league launched.
The 'Stormers joined the af2 a year later and were hammered twice during QC's 37-1, twin-title run before Iowa went dormant until the 2008 season. The league financially folded after the 2009 campaign, with Q-C's last game appropriately against Iowa.
The Barnstormers then returned to the AFL before joining the Indoor Football League in 2015, winning the title last season.
But without stable ownership, the Wheelers failed to follow, going out of business until last season's revival in Champions Indoor Football by new owner Doug Bland, and a move to the IFL this season.
"Every game is a big game. But this just feels bigger," admitted second-year Q-C coach Cory Ross. "This is the reason we got into the IFL in the first place — for the fans. It's great to rekindle a rivalry for them.
"We are definitely embracing this game more because the Iowa Barnstormers are the IFL. They won the championship last year. They do have a strong tradition. They do have a loyal fan base. They have a great organization and front office. They've been a staple for a long time. So we know what this game stands for and that a lot of people will be watching to see where we stand."
The current Wheelers can hardly wait. Q-C (1-0) is the first foe this season for the defending champs, who were hit hard by offseason defections, though title-winning coach Dixie Wooten and a couple of key veterans are back.
"Signing autographs for the fans after last weekend's game, we heard it was a big rivalry game," Nicholas said. "Everybody we see is talking about this game. They've said they're just down the street, so their fans are coming in for the game, too."
Added Oden, "It's real exciting. When you have fans from both teams there, you'll hear both cheers and boos. That makes it a big game. There's going to be some great energy in there."
And that's certainly something these Wheelers can appreciate.
"We're ready to hear those cowbells their fans are known for," said Q-C defensive back Keith Lewis, a veteran of five NFL training camps as well as a trip to Des Moines last year while playing for the Carolina Cobras.
"I'd bet some of their fans are here early on Saturday for us ringing those cowbells in the hotel. This game is going to have a playoff atmosphere. We're already amped up."