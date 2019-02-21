Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.
Like any superstitious bride since the 16th century, the Quad-City Steamwheelers are carrying all four good-luck charms into their new marriage with the Indoor Football League.
To mark tonight's walk down the IFL aisle at the TaxSlayer Center, the hometown heroes are even wearing all-white uniforms instead of their traditional blue jerseys in the home and season opener with San Diego.
However, it's how the old English rhyme's first three items mix that will determine if the Wheelers enjoy a happy honeymoon this season.
"The speed of this team is what's impressed me in training camp," said Q-C owner Doug Bland, whose club qualified for the playoffs last season in Champions Indoor Football.
"We're not going to be as big as some of these IFL teams, but we're going to be as fast, if not faster. Most of the teams in this league are Run-Pass-Option teams. But with the speed we have, and with (quarterback E.J. Hilliard's) arm, I think we're going to come in and shake some things up."
Hilliard was an all-conference selection for Q-C last season, rushing for 12 touchdowns and 361 yards while throwing for 1,994 more in gains and 48 TDs vs. only 5 interceptions.
Three of Hilliard's top targets are back, too, including all-conference wideout Keyvan Rudd from Davenport Central.
"We want to stretch the field. We like the touchdown-to-checkdown mentality," said second-year Q-C coach Cory Ross, whose passing attack produced 20 TD strikes of 20-or-more yards last year.
"We're not just gung ho, throwing the ball everywhere. We want to be careful with the ball. If we don't like the read we need for the touchdown, throw it to the check down. We want to be vertical, but we'll take what they're giving us."
That in turn opens up the ground game, added Ross, a former NFL running back who is counting on rookie newcomer Isiah Neely to fill the shoes of departed All-CIF rusher Tyler Williams. Connor Hart, an all-conference CIF offensive lineman last season for Bismarck, also is a significant new piece on offense.
"We also have the ability to run well because of the movement we have up front," Ross said. "We don't just have giant offensive linemen. We have guys that can move and get next level. We also have big, physical receivers who want to block and contribute to the running game."
However, the key to winning consistently indoors is defense, said Ross, who added former CIF head man Larry Hendrix to his staff this season to take over that unit.
Four starters return, including all-conference defensive end Kewan Alfred.
"This league is even more about defense," Alfred said, comparing the IFL with the CIF after playing in both circuits in the past.
"We have a lot of new parts and a new coach but the same type of philosophy. We're looking to beat a lot of people with our speed and aggressiveness."
However, borrowing a page from the reigning IFL champs, the Iowa Barnstormers, the Wheelers put a premium on the back end of the defense.
So among the many promising newcomers is NFL veteran defensive back Keith Lewis, NFL camp-cut pass rushers David Perkins and Perez Ford, and All-Big 12 safety Danzel McDaniel.
"Strength. Speed. Power. Agility. Everything a championship defense should have our guys have it," Rudd said. "When you look at the guys we have, I expect us to have the best defense.
"Going against them everyday in practice is tough, but we love it. We need that. It's making us better so when we hit another good defense, it won't seem like anything."
Ross expects to be "very competitive" but knows the same will be true of the new league.
Three of the four playoff teams last season were 11-3 — Iowa, Arizona and Sioux Falls — and all three have won the title in the last three seasons
"But I don't think anybody's going to dominate like they have in the past," Ross said. "A lot of teams have bulked up and are ready to compete.
"We're among the new teams, but while we have some guys that might be new to the IFL, it won't be too fast for them."