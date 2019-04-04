Cory Ross never played in Green Bay during two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers coach also never faced the same opponent in back-to-back weeks over 13 seasons as a professional player and coach.
Ross gets to check off both items from his gridiron bucket list tonight when the local Indoor Football League squad visits the Green Bay Blizzard for a quick rematch.
"Our hotel is right by Lambeau Field," Ross said pointing to the NFL's iconic "Frozen Tundra" before Q-C's team bus departed Thursday evening.
"But there's no plans for a tour, or a visit to the (Green Bay) Packers Hall of Fame, either. This is a business trip for us, and we're really focused on this game."
That's especially true after last Friday. The Wheelers (2-3) fell 29-26 when their old af2 rivals rallied with a pair of final-minute touchdowns at the TaxSlayer Center.
"I've played the same team in consecutive games, but there was a bye week in between, like a regular-season finale and then a playoff game two weeks later," said Ross, a running back and kick returner in his playing days.
"So we had a lot of time for adjustments there. Here, we're playing them twice in basically a week and we're both making adjustments on the fly."
Ross feels good about his team's fixes, though, especially on Special Teams, where the pre-game loss of all-league center Connor Hart led to bad snaps that prevented any points from the kicking game last weekend.
Sack leader Robert Jones, who filled in at running back and kicker last season, has been showing off his skills as a long snapper this week in practice.
St. Ambrose grad and emergency kicker Kenny Rowe also was released to make way for the return of Augustana product Jacob Stytz from injured reserve.
"We had a heck of a practice (Wednesday) night, working on what we're doing in the red-zone," Ross said, pointing to another of last weekend's problem areas.
"We moved the ball well last week, but then stalled a couple of times in the red zone, and that opened the door for them to come back on us. But with the adjustments we made, I expect we'll score when we have the chance this time.
"Actually, I think both offenses will score more points from the adjustments made out of that first game. So I told our defense we're going to need to create some turnovers. They did a great job last week, but didn't get any takeaways, and we need to start doing that to change the game."
The 'Wheelers did more than tweak their game plan from last weekend, though.
With starting cornerback Darnell Walker Jr. and newly re-signed running back Zach Minch the latest limping to the sidelines with injury, the Wheelers added three players to an already banged-up roster this week.
The signings include running back Zavier Steward and defensive backs Thailand Pierce and Leonard Smith III, the latter a Davenport Central alum who was among the team's final training camp cuts.
Not counting backup quarterback Dillon Turner getting pressed into emergency duty, Steward is the fourth running back to see playing time in six games this season for the Wheelers. In all, eight regulars are missing for Q-C, with Stytz back on the field.
"Dillon has been doing a great job for us, but you can only dance with the devil for so long," Ross said. "Having both quarterbacks on the field at the same time scares me.
"Dillon will still play, because he gives us a different element in our play-calling, but I'd rather spot him into certain situations rather than expose him to the every-play pounding at that (running back) spot."
"(Steward) is a smart kid. He picked up the playbook pretty dang fast. He's excited to get out there and show what he can do."
Ditto for the new cornerbacks, who Ross said will both see action as the fourth starter alongside NFL vet Keith Lewis, IFL tackles leader Danzel McDaniel and rookie interceptions leader Everett Nicholas V.
"It's next man up," Ross said. "We definitely need this bye week next week, though. We have a couple of other guys that are banged up but playing."