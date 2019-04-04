Wheelers at Blizzard

When & Where: 6:05 tonight at Wisconsin's Resch Center.

TV: goifl.com.

Storyline: The old af2 rivals meet for the second time in eight days. In last weekend's first Indoor Football League clash between the clubs, the Blizzard (3-2) used a pair of final-minute touchdowns to rally for a 29-26 win over the hosting Wheelers (2-3). Green Bay has won three games by a combined 12 points this season and now owns a 9-8 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 2003.