Robert Jones is putting up numbers most defensive ends desire.
However, the Quad-City Steamwheelers' homegrown sack leader is hardly your normal edge rusher.
"To be honest, I don't keep up with it," confessed Jones, who heads into tonight's game at Nebraska ranking second in the Indoor Football League in both sacks (6) and tackles-for-loss (13.5).
"My main focus is getting on the field, remaining healthy and getting better every week. As far as stats? You're telling me. I don't get caught up in that. I just go out there to do my job."
The Rock Island native certainly is handling his business in his second Wheelers season.
Despite missing two games, Jones sits 2.5 sacks and 3 TFLs off the league leads jointly owned by Nebraska defensive end Chris Martin, a former five-star recruit and four-time Division I college football flameout because of off-field issues.
"I'm No. 2?" Jones said shaking his head. "That's crazy. That's amazing to me."
Jones is not alone in that sentiment.
While the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Martin owns the ideal physique for the position, Jones is an undersized 6-1, 235.
Jones played running back in high school at Assumption and Davenport North. He never even played college football.
"I signed my first contract as a receiver," out of an open tryout, Jones recalled with a laugh. "Then they moved me to defense, and I was blessed to work with (then-defensive coordinator Demetrius) Ross."
Jones was first employed in the secondary as a run-stopping safety but switched to linebacker a few weeks later and eventually stepped up to put his hand on the ground with coaches searching for a way to capitalize on his speed and never-ending motor.
"I'm just willing to go anywhere on the field to help the team," said Jones, who also has long-snapped for the Wheelers besides filling in at running back for a game last season and even serving as the emergency kicker for 2018's preseason contest.
A year ago, Jones rushed 9 times for 75 yards and 5 touchdowns, added 2 receptions for 28 yards and even returned a kickoff 7 yards.
But, he really found a home on the edge, forcing a team-high 3 fumbles, to go with 3 sacks and a team-best 12.5 TFLs among 46 tackles.
"He learned a lot from Kewan Alfred," Q-C coach Cory Ross said, pointing to an all-conference veteran. "And Rob has picked up right where he left off."
Making the production even more remarkable this season, Jones has posted his big numbers with Alfred missing significant time.
Meanwhile, Martin (8.5 sacks, 16.5 TFLs) is able to play off bookend D'Vonn Brown (4.5 sacks, 10.5 TFLs), who was with the 'Wheelers in the preseason last year before bolting for Nebraska.
"I'm still learning, still picking up little things here and there," said Jones, who credits working this season with lauded local defensive line coach Fritz Dieudonné.
"I've worked hard on the fundamentals and picking up my keys, which tell me where I need to be. I've also learned a lot of patience.
"You just have to know the situation before you go flying in and think you're about to force the quarterback out of the pocket. That could be part of their plan. If they're on our 6-yard-line, I just can't have a hard rush up the field; they'll use my speed against me to go underneath me on a quarterback draw."
That's a particular worry tonight for a Wheelers defense ranked No. 1 against the run, allowing an average of 61.3 yards-per-game.
Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong leads the league in rushing and is second in scoring. The IFL's best ground attack also boasts a top-flight running back in Davonte Sapp-Lynch, brother of NFL star Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch.
"Every down is critical," Jones said. "Anything can happen at any given time. But when it's time for you to make that play, that's what these people are paying you for."
QC's playoff fate rests heavily on tonight's outcome.
"The pressure's on, but that just makes me go harder," Jones said. "I'm trying to get to where everybody is trying to get, and right now, that's the championship game and a higher level for another opportunity.
"At the end of the day, though, I'm having a blast. There's all kinds of guys that would do this for free, but Coach Ross gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, so I'm going to ride with it until the wheels fall off."