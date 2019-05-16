Tonight: 7:05 at the TaxSlayer Center.

Cedar Rapids at Quad-City

TV: Replays available at goifl.com.

Pre-game: A tailgate party with a band, food, drinks and bounce houses starts at 5 p.m. in the parking lot. Season ticket holders get a free pork chop sandwich. If rained out, the party moves to the June 7 home finale.

Promotion: Kid's Night. Children 12-and-younger free with a paid adult. One child per adult.

News: The Wheelers made another move in the secondary, signing CIF veteran Jaton Roberts and releasing Thailand Pierce.