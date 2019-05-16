Sprinter's speed earned Carlos Wiggins a couple of NFL opportunities.
But even when those dreams were quickly dashed in 2016, the Quad-City Steamwheelers wide receiver and kick returner never got back on track to chase a pro running career.
"It crossed my mind a lot of times," Wiggins said ahead of tonight's home contest between the Wheelers and their nearest rival, the Cedar Rapids River Kings.
"Track was fun. I got to travel all over and had a good time. I went to the Junior Olympics twice as a kid, and that was a great experience. But I just preferred football, and my focus has always been there."
Wiggins competed in both sports in high school and college, but even though spring football cut into his time on the track at the University of New Mexico, the native Texan still shined.
Wiggins posted collegiate bests of 6.82 seconds in the 60-meter dash indoors, 10.80 in the 100 outdoors, and 21.55 in the 200. His 400 relay also reached the NCAA's West prelims in 2015.
"I had a lot of people tell me if I concentrated on track, I could go far," said Wiggins, whose best 40 time is an NFL-elite 4.36. "But it's a whole different lifestyle and a completely different grind, and in football you get bigger checks.
"The path to the top is not as straight and narrow as it is in football. It's a tough road. You're basically paying for everything unless you get endorsements. The bigger the race, the bigger the rewards, but all of the biggest races in track are overseas, so you have to be competitive internationally to really make it."
Besides, Wiggins had a better chance on the gridiron coming out of college in 2016. He led the nation in kick returns as a sophomore and earned all-conference receiving honors as a senior.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder went undrafted, but was signed as a free agent and attended mini-camp with the Houston Texans. After getting released, Wiggins also had a workout with the New York Jets but went unsigned.
"It didn't end up the way I'd have liked, but I had the best time of my life," said Wiggins, whose first pro game was with Q-C. "I met some great athletes and competed against them. It made me hungrier waiting for another chance to prove myself."
The chance finally came last fall when newly hired Q-C defensive coordinator Larry Hendrix heard through a mutual friend that Wiggins was available. Turns out, he got even more than he bargained for by joining the local Indoor Football League franchise.
"When I got here, I didn't even realize it was Ryan Langford's hometown," Wiggins said of his college teammate and fellow NFL hopeful. "He saw my SnapChat one day and called me, 'Hey are you in Davenport?' So he came over and we laughed. Now I see him all of the time."
Langford is back home doing contract work with Wiggins through U-Haul. The Assumption grad and son of former Wheelers assistant Ed Langford has been in several NFL camps and this year made a roster bid with the Arizona Hotshots in the ill-fated Alliance of American Football after signing in the offseason with the IFL's Arizona Rattlers.
"We're always saying he should play here. But he's on the (reserve) list for Arizona." Wiggins said. "But maybe we can get him for next season."
The speedy Wiggins has proven to be a quick study while adjusting to his first season indoors. He's third in the IFL in kickoff return yards (794), and fourth in multi-purpose yards (1,111), while contributing on offense as both a runner (76 yards, 2 touchdowns) and receiver (17 grabs, 241 yards, 5 TDs).
"The first thing I learned is you run too fast, you hit the wall too hard," Wiggins said. "I can run east and west to outrun guys outdoors, but here the wall and smaller field limits what you can do, so cutting back is a big thing.
"I had to adapt to running in (high) motion, too. You have to be consistent, because if you're out of control, the defender can knock you off track a lot easier."
Now, Wiggins is trying to do something he did five times in college by returning a kickoff for a TD.
"They have a lot more squib kicks in this league. They want to bounce something to you in hopes of messing up the timing," Wiggins said. "We've been working on it, though. Maybe I can finally go the distance this game."