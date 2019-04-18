Yohana Amore turns 5-months-old today.
But instead of marking the happy occasion at home in Texas, her father La'Kel Bass is 1,000 miles away, hard at work trying to cobble together a professional football career.
"It's a challenge, knowing your little one is growing up, and you could miss those first words or the first time she crawls," the Quad-City Steamwheelers linebacker said ahead of Saturday's home game with Tucson.
"It tugs at your heart. But I talked to my daughter's mother about this, and she agreed. I'd been waiting awhile for an opportunity, and I couldn't expect another chance later. So she said, 'Go chase the dream.' I'm really appreciative of having her in my corner because it makes it easier to do this."
Bass is six games into his rookie season as a pro, gladly making $200-per-week in the Indoor Football League after having sat on the sidelines since his 2017 senior season in college.
The 24-year-old All-Conference USA linebacker went undrafted by the NFL last spring and also failed to land a free-agent deal. Bass then waited in vain for a call back after tryouts in the Canadian Football League and now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
"People always seem to like the way I move and that I'm a versatile ball hawk," said Bass, who at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, projects more as a hybrid strong safety on the pro level.
"I got a few looks, but nothing ever seemed to pan out, so now I'm here. I knew an opportunity would pop up some day. I knew I wasn't through playing.
"You just have to trust the process, trust your faith and trust yourself. I know I work hard and what type of player I am. I'm humble and hungry. I'm eager and excited for my teammates. I make plays at the end of the day."
Bass ranks second on the Wheelers with 30 tackles, behind only a fellow hybrid, IFL tackles leader Danzel McDaniel.
The St. Louis native ranks 14th in the league in tackles, including sixth in assists (14), but so far only has one tackle-for-loss and two pass breakups.
That's a far cry from his explosive college tenure at Division I Texas-San Antonio. Bass posted 18.5 TFLs, seven sacks and four fumble recoveries in 24 games after transferring from Hutchinson Junior College. A product of Missouri high school state champ Christian Brothers College prep, Bass also had 9.5 TFLs, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries as a sophomore at the Kansas JUCO.
However, Bass is not alone in fishing for big plays right now.
The Wheelers have created only four turnovers, three via interceptions in the season opener. The defense has failed to get a takeaway in the past four games, the last three resulting in down-to-the-wire losses for a now 2-4 club.
"We need to start swarming to the ball like bees, and when one man secures the tackle, the next man has to go for the rip," Bass said. "We've been working a lot on those drills, getting the ball out, scooping and scoring.
"We need to start making it easier on ourselves. Turnovers change the game. But things will open up here fast. Things will start happening for this team."
Bass is confident because the Wheelers never stopped working during a bye last week.
"A lot of guys got together to figure out the little things — assignments and alignments — that will help us finish ball games and get those W's," Bass said.
"We all know this team is better than 2-4, but we have to start showing that. So we've been moving some guys around, putting them in different positions. We're just experimenting with some things and seeing how it's going in practice, we feel really good about this (weekend)."
A bond forged with Hendrix is the reason Bass is here right now. The veteran coach first saw him during the Gridiron Showcase in Texas, a pro-style combine for Lone Star state college seniors in Dallas in January 2018.
Bass never did play for Hendrix before the coach left Champions Indoor Football abruptly last season, and the linebacker also avoided playing for any of the Texas teams in Q-C's old league.
"This league is a step up anyway," Bass said. "I miss my daughter, but leaving her behind in Texas right now, it's a sacrifice for a bigger purpose.
"Who knows? Maybe it'll pay off in playing for a Texas team next year in the XFL? I'd love to stay home while chasing the dream."