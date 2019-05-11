DES MOINES, Iowa — The Quad City Steamwheelers already have suffered their share of heartbreak this season.
But any amount of ticker left surely was left smashed Saturday night on the turf of Wells Fargo Arena.
Despite playing a near-perfect first half to build a two-score lead, the local Indoor Football League squad met with more misfortune in falling to the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers, 59-56.
Iowa quarterback Daquan Neal scrambled for the game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock, diving into a couple of lunging Q-C defenders to cap a wild final 17 minutes featuring five lead changes.
Neal fumbled on the leap, as replays showed, but the ball hit the side wall, instead of out-of-bounds on top of the wall, and the Iowa QB completed the winning score by falling on the loose ball.
The Wheelers took their final lead, 56-53, with 55 seconds left on a clutch fourth-and-goal play call from the 3-yard line. With receivers overloading the left, wide-side of the field, running back Zavier Steward slipped out of the backfield to the right and was wide open for the go-ahead TD pass.
A third straight loss, and sixth out of the last seven, was a crushing defeat for the Wheelers (3-7), who slipped two games behind Tucson (5-5) for the final IFL playoff spot with four games remaining.
Iowa (9-1) remains in the running for a first round bye in the playoffs.
The Wheelers built a 34-19 lead with 2:55 left in the first half, but Iowa scored with 55 seconds remaining, and prevented Q-C from answering before intermission.
The Barnstormers then posted the first TD of the second half, and surged in front when the Wheelers suffered another scoreless possession on a Jacob Stytz field-goal miss to set up the wild finish.
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard was near-perfect in the first half, hitting 11-of-12 passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus scrambled for 2 more scores and 41 yards for a 34-25 halftime edge.
The only empty possession before halftime came on the lone incompletion, a desperation attempt to Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd from midfield as the clock expired.
Q-C linebacker Christian Jacobs recovered a first quarter fumble forced by Malik Duncan to help the Wheelers build the lead.
Hilliard finished 21-for-26, for 285 yards and 4 TDs, plus the 2 rushing scores.
IFL scoring leader Quinton Pedroza caught TD passes in both halves for Q-C, including a pair of second-half TDs.
The Wheelers finish the regular season June 15 at Tucson, which put playoff pressure on Q-C by winning Thursday.
The Wheelers start their closing stretch next Friday by hosting Cedar Rapids (1-9).