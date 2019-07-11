Doug Bland is going to need a little help at the airport upon returning from Arizona this weekend.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers owner will be hauling home an armload of honors from the Indoor Football League's awards banquet.
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard is the IFL's Offensive Player of the Year, top target Quinton Pedroza earned recognition as the IFL's Man of the Year, and Bland's first-year addition is the circuit's winner of the Community Relations Award.
Tonight's award banquet and league meetings are part of the festivities surrounding Saturday's United Bowl championship game in Phoenix, with the Sioux Falls Storm (13-3) visiting the Arizona Rattlers (15-0).
"It's our first year stepping up in competition. I'm proud of the work we did," said Bland, whose club only missed the playoffs with a loss in the league finale last month in Tucson, Ariz.
"It's great any time you're recognized by your peers for what you did."
Hilliard settled for Offensive Player of the Year honors after Iowa QB Daquan Neal earned the IFL's MVP for the regular season. Neal was named the first-team All-IFL signal caller last week while Hilliard was second team.
Hilliard led the IFL in passing yards (2,739) and was second to Neal in passing touchdowns (57) and passer rating (187.0). The second-year pro from Florida added 462 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in leading one of the league's most explosive offenses.
Hilliard completed 205 of 330 passes and tossed just three interceptions while connecting with first-team All-IFL receivers Pedroza and Keyvan Rudd.
"It's a little bittersweet. I'd trade this award for us getting into the playoffs," said Hilliard, who led Q-C to the postseason last year in Champions Indoor Football.
"But it's also a real nice compliment to be recognized. It means a lot. I didn't get any weekly awards, but I'm glad people noticed what I did this season.
"I thank my teammates and coaching staff for pushing me and believing in me and helping me get this award. Putting this on my resume definitely doesn't hurt when I'm trying to get to the next level."
Pedroza shared the league scoring lead at 170 points. The California native also ranked second in TD receptions (25), and third in receptions (63) and receiving yards (918).
However, Pedroza's award recognizes more than on-field accomplishments.
Named after a former IFL standout, the Adam Pringle Man of the Year award is given to the player or coach who best exemplified outstanding service and dedication to their community.
The All-IFL receiver served as a substitute teacher locally, and was an active role model for local youngsters by also helping the Wheelers win the community award through several school visits.
Efforts to reach Pedroza for comment were unsuccessful.
"It feels good to know Q was recognized, too," said Hilliard, who joined Pedroza on many of those school visits. "He had a huge impact on the community. The team award's not necessary, but it's nice to get a slap on the back."
Besides 6-8 school visits the week of home games, Bland said the Wheelers also were recognized for raising nearly $10,000 for the Riverbend Foodbank through a jersey action and ticket donation.
The Wheelers also saluted local veterans with a Military Appreciation Night, along with hosting games with ticket discounts to recognize local unions and first responders.
The team also filled "hundreds" of requests for donations to community fundraisers, Bland added.
"We can't do everything, but we try and do everything we can," the Wheelers owner said.
"We were out there beating the pavement as much as we could, talking to kids, and making an impact. So it means a lot to be recognized for that."
In other awards, Arizona claimed the Defensive POY (Davontae Merriweather) and the Most Improved (Jarrod Harrington), plus Franchise of the Year, Best Fan Base and Best Dance Team.
Green Bay netted the Coach of the Year (Corey Roberson) and Defensive Rookie of the Year (Bakari Triggs), as well as Best Game Operations and top mascot.
Nebraska's Tommy Armstrong (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and San Diego's Marques Rodgers (Special Teams POY) earned the other player awards.
Iowa owner Jeff Lamberti is the Executive of the Year. The Barnstormers also claimed best game broadcast.
The other team awards feted Sioux Falls (Hospitality Award), Tucson (Best Media Relations) and Cedar Rapids (Best Social Media).