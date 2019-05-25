A pair of sure-fire interceptions instead bounced off hands and dropped harmlessly to the ground, extending fourth-quarter scoring drives for the Nebraska Danger.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers' high-powered offense also failed to punch in a game-sealing score with 17 seconds remaining to allow the hosts to force overtime with a game-tying field goal on the last play of regulation.
And, once in the extra session, another fantastic pitch-and-catch by a scrambling E.J. Hilliard to a leaping-over-the-wall Quinton Pedroza nearly was not enough for the local Indoor Football League team.
First, the resulting extra-point kick was blocked.
Next, the IFL's top rushing offense looked to take advantage, driving to a first-and-goal at the 5-yard-line.
"It definitely had all of the feel of 'not this again!'" admitted Q-C coach Cory Ross, whose Wheelers have contended into the final minute in all seven of their losses this season, four coming by a touchdown or less.
The difference this time was a much-maligned defense finally delivered Friday night, taking advantage of an over-turned, game-tying touchdown to give the Wheelers a thrilling, 43-37 "must-win" at Nebraska's Eihusen Arena.
A goal-line stand in OT not only prevented Nebraska (5-7) from clinching a playoff berth, but allowed the 'Wheelers (5-7) to claim a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Danger with two regular-season games remaining.
With four teams fighting for the last three IFL postseason berths, the Wheelers moved into the sixth and final playoff spot and have a chance to jump past Tucson (6-5) and Green Bay (6-5) for the No. 4 seed.
"It was another close game. We probably caused a couple of heart attacks back home in the Quad-Cities," Ross said.
"But we needed this to get over the hump. This is the kind of game we lost all year, but we showed everybody, including ourselves, we could win in this situation.
"It was on the defense once again, and to come away with a goal-line stand like that gives us a lot of confidence."
The goal-line stand started with IFL rushing leader Tommy Armstrong running a read-option to get a 2-yard gain before getting stopped short by Q-C nose guard Anthony Pruitt.
On second down, the Nebraska quarterback rolled to his right and threw back to his left, finding receiver Gregory Dent in the middle of the end zone with a step on his man, Q-C newcomer B.J. Kellogg.
However, the apparent TD was overturned by replay review after Ross threw the challenge flag.
"Kellogg didn't give up on the play," Hilliard said. "He kept coming and got his hand on the pass, and as they were going to the ground, he ripped the ball out of there."
"That incompletion," Q-C linebacker La'Kel Bass added, "was the break we've been looking for all season."
Ross agreed.
"Once they overturned that, I knew these guys were going to make the stop," the coach said.
On the third-down reset, Armstrong misfired wide and high of his receiver in the corner.
On fourth down, the Danger QB again took the snap in the shotgun formation and looked to pass.
Pruitt held at the line. Bass remained in the middle of the field, waiting in case Armstrong scrambled. Q-C defensive ends Kewan Alfred (right) and Howard Stephens (left) both got a good push up field, and quickly closed the pocket when Armstrong stepped up and looked to run.
Alfred, who was limping most of the game while playing through injury, dove at Armstrong, getting a hand on his foot and leg, and forcing the Nebraska QB to throw for a receiver streaking across the end zone.
The pass sailed high into the crowd, and the Wheelers celebrated.
"That's hard to do in any league," Pedroza said. "First-and-goal at the 5? Top rushing offense in the league? That's just not supposed to happen."
Ross praised his entire defensive unit's effort for holding Nebraska to one TD after halftime and allowing Q-C to recover from an early 17-3 deficit.
The coach had special words, though, for Alfred (who refused to come out), Kellogg (who just joined the secondary during practice last week) and defensive backs Antonio Marshall (interception) and Malik Duncan (fumble forced and recovered).
"It's easy to play hard for a guy that plays that hard next to you," Bass said about Alfred.
"This was the game to get us in the playoffs. We still have to win our last two to be sure, but now we control our own destiny. We're not waiting on somebody else."