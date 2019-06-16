In a season full of near-misses, a star-crossed bunch of Quad City Steamwheelers came up agonizingly short again at precisely the worst possible time late Saturday night.
Sharing a must-win scenario with hosting Tucson in the final regular-season game of the Indoor Football League season, the 'Wheelers comeback from a 21-point, fourth-quarter deficit fell painfully shy, 55-50 at Arizona's Tucson Arena.
With Sugar Skulls quarterback Matt Behrendt setting up a fourth-and-long situation by gaining the single yard necessary to keep the clock running, the final 25 seconds were allowed to tick off in harmony with the play clock.
Without a QC timeout to stop the clock, no Tucson snap was required, preventing any possible final-play heroics by a dynamic 'Wheelers offense.
The season-ending setback denied the local Indoor Football League team the circuit's sixth and final playoff spot.
"It (stinks) to come so far, and overcome so much this season, only to be turned away so close," said hobbled QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard, whose injury-riddled club won the previous three games just to get into postseason position.
Instead, No. 6 Tucson (7-7) secured a trip next Sunday to No. 3 Sioux Falls (11-3) in the first round of the playoffs.
Nebraska (7-7) claimed the other postseason berth up for grabs earlier Saturday by rallying at the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers, 46-40 on a 2-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining.
No. 5 Nebraska opens the playoffs Friday at No. 4 Green Bay (9-5). No. 1 Arizona (14-0) and No. 2 Iowa (12-2) receive first-round byes.
The Nebraska comeback, announced late in the third quarter in Tucson, prevented the 'Wheelers (6-8) from clinching a playoff berth. Otherwise, QC owned a head-to-head tiebreaker on Nebraska.
Tucson needed a win regardless this weekend, with Nebraska owning a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Sugar Skulls.
"It's disappointing, but at the same time, I'm proud of these guys, because they never stopped fighting, and that was especially true tonight," QC coach Cory Ross said.
The 'Wheelers not only rallied from deficits in each half, but overcame a frightening injury suffered late in the third quarter by defensive end Kewan Alfred.
The QC defensive captain collided head-to-head with on-rushing 'Wheelers linebacker La'Kel Bass as they both converged on a ball carrier. Action stopped for several minutes, with Bass stunned momentarily but Alfred knocked cold, face down and motionless on the turf.
Emergency Medical Technicians treated Alfred on the field before he regained consciousness and was placed on a rolling stretcher. Alfred was transported to the hospital, where Ross said post-game reports indicated Alfred was moving all four extremities, including raising an arm for 12 seconds above his head early Sunday morning.
"That was scary and we pray our brother will be all right," Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd said.
"It might have been easy for most people to fold up and call it a night, but the guys on this team are better than that and wouldn't stand for that. If anything, the injury got us refocused and going again. Guys like Bass and Danzel (McDaniel) were saying, 'One of our brothers is down, now we all need to step up for him.'"
The first comeback, from a 27-14 hole just before intermission, proved successful thanks to a recovered on-side kick by Davenport Central grad Zach Minch and an interception in the end zone by Antonio Marshall.
The 'Wheelers overcame an interception of their own by scoring twice in the final minute on short touchdown passes to Minch and Quinton Pedroza, the last with 13 seconds remaining before intermission for a 28-27 lead.
However, a dreadful third quarter had the 'Wheelers chasing again.
Hilliard was both picked off again, and fumbled on the goal-line, with video replays unavailable to challenge whether the QB quarterback scored before getting stripped by expansion Tucson's veteran lineman Keith Jones.
As a result, the 'Wheelers were outscored 21-0 in the frame to fall behind by three scores.
"That was the (turnover) that cost us the most," Ross said pointing to the fumble. "That was the touchdown we needed, and we lost by 5 (points).
"It's frustrating that the replay wasn't working then. I wanted to challenge E.J. scoring before the ball came out, and I had people tell me the TV replay back home looked like he got in. But we still had opportunities after that."
QC fought back valiantly with Hilliard rushing for two scores and throwing for another. Anthony Pruitt also fell on a Tucson fumble on the goal line, but the 'Wheelers also failed to recover one of the two on-side kickoffs in the closing minutes.
Rudd led all receivers with 7 catches for 120 yards and Hilliard finished 18-for-25 passing for 179 yards and 3 TDs. Hilliard also rushed for 46 yards and 3 more scores.
Hilliard's first interception was the result of a hamstring injury suffered while running the intended pass route by receiver Dannon Cavil.
The third-quarter pick came on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage. Hilliard threw only one other interception this season.
"That's just bad luck again," Ross said after his club fell to 1-8 in games decided in the final minute this season.
"But it also summarized how the season went for us. We battled and overcame so much adversity, but we always had something unfortunate happen to keep these guys from getting what they deserved."