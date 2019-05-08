The Quad City Steamwheelers have "D-day" looming on the defensive line later this week.
"We finally have some healthy depth up front," Q-C coach Cory Ross said Wednesday. "So we're going to have to make some decisions on who we dress and rotate this weekend."
For starters, Kewan Alfred is back and cleared by the Indoor Football League to play when the Wheelers (3-6) pay a visit Saturday to Des Moines for a rematch with the Iowa Barnstormers (8-1).
A 2018 all-conference defensive end, Alfred has missed the past seven games because of a family emergency back home in Texas.
Alfred, who last played against the Barnstormers, recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the 53-39 loss. He was forced to sit out the last few games awaiting clearance from the refused-to-report list, which Q-C had to place him on with an uncertain return when the emergency occurred.
"It's so good to have him back," Ross said about Alfred. "He's so motivated and hungry. He's excited to be back playing with his team.
"He's looked real good in practice just waiting to get back on the field. Now he finally gets to scratch that itch this weekend."
Alfred rejoins a defensive front led by fellow holdover Robert Jones. The Rock Island native and converted former running back from Assumption and Davenport North ranks among the IFL's leaders in sacks (6) and tackles-for-loss (13.5).
Midseason acquisitions Howard Stephens and Jeffery Bradley also have been rotating with Jones at defensive end.
Last weekend, Davenport Central grad and longtime Wheelers lineman Maurice Harris re-signed as the emergency nose guard with Darius Crosby on bereavement leave for a family funeral.
Crosby, who returned Sunday, moved from offensive line earlier this season to cover an injury to fellow two-way lineman Anthony Pruitt.
"Mo is still on the roster. He did well enough (2 TFLs) to make us make some decisions," Ross said.
"We might have Pruitt back active from injury, too, so we might even have more help. It's a good problem to have. We've had some very competitive practices this week."
The one position still lacking depth is quarterback, where IFL passing leader E.J. Hilliard has gone without a backup since an April 15 departure by Dillon Turner to take the starting job at Sioux City in Q-C's old circuit, Champions Indoor Football.
"We've talked to a couple of guys, but they'll only come if we need them. They don't want to sit on the bench," Ross said. "So we're in the same situation as a couple of other teams in our league. We've been blessed enough to keep E.J. healthy and go with one quarterback lately. He's not been running as much as he's used to, but he's still been very effective."
CFL promotion: Up until last Friday, the Wheelers had hopes of getting preseason-signed defensive back KiShawn McClain from the recent demise of the Alliance of American Football.
Instead, the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks have signed McClain, who appeared in NFL training camp last fall with both the Raiders and Texans. Q-C placed McClain on the transfer list for the second time this season last weekend.
"We lost him for a second time," lamented Ross. "He was going to be coming back, but he got the CFL deal. Good for him. We like to see our guys move up."
TV: Saturday's game at Iowa will stream live as usual on the IFL website.
However, Mediacom cable customers also can catch the game live on regional TV. MC22 airs Barnstormers games live from the Wells Fargo Arena.