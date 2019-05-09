Revenge and survival are two of the world's greatest motivating factors.
This weekend, they are dual fuel for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
To stay alive in the playoff chase, the local Indoor Football League team needs vengeance against the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers in Saturday night's visit to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Wheelers (3-6) have dropped five of their last six, including two straight, to slip a game behind their last victim Tucson (4-5) for the final playoff spot with five games remaining.
The Barnstormers (8-1) held off a Q-C rally, 53-39 on March 3 at the TaxSlayer Center, for the only blemish in a promising 2-1 start for the Wheelers.
"Every game from here on out is big," Q-C coach Cory Ross said. "If we want to get into these playoffs and start over, we need some wins. If we win our last five, we'll be more than OK. But we need to get one win first to get things going in the right direction."
These Wheelers have contended into the final minute in every loss but have yet to make that one clutch play to claim victory.
Q-C's average margin of victory is 18.7 points, while the average margin of defeat is 8.8.
"We're not afraid of anybody," Q-C receiver Keyvan Rudd said. "We know we have some of the best talent in the league. It's within the locker room. It's all on us. We just need to find in ourselves a way to finish these games."
Ross said practice this week has focused on two factors leading to the losses — the need for improved pass coverage in the secondary and smarter play all around to limit penalties.
The silliest of penalties that anger Ross the most are the personal foul/unsportsmanlike conduct calls that began haunting the Wheelers in their loss to the Barnstormers, bailing Iowa out of a series of third-and-long situations.
"We've been talking about that so long, but I know that's going to get cleaned up this week," Ross said.
"We're finally getting some depth back, which means if guys continue to get those silly penalties, we finally have guys that can come in and replace them. We don't have to put up with that overly emotional stuff anymore. We don't want guys talking any more. We can finally take guys off the field."
Against the Barnstormers, the Wheelers' top-rated passing attack (186 yards per game) also must contend with the IFL's top defense, both in terms of scoring average (32.6 points per game), yards allowed (202.0) and passing yards yielded (118.4).
Defensively, the Wheelers also must find a way to slow down Daquan Neal. The Iowa quarterback has accounted for 47 touchdowns, including 15 on the ground. Neal has a 187.4 passer rating, completing 70.9 percent for 1,551 yards and 32 TDs vs. 2 interceptions.
Those numbers are just a tick behind Q-C signal-caller E.J. Hilliard's 191.7 QBR, 39 TDs vs. 1 INT and 1,650 yards.
"He's an MVP candidate," Ross said of Neal. "He hurt us with his legs last time, so we need to do a better job up front and force him to pass, and when he does, when need to be in better position to make a play on the ball."
After this weekend, Q-C's closing stretch includes home games with Cedar Rapids (1-9) and Bismarck (2-7), as well as trips to Nebraska (5-5) and Tucson (June 15 regular-season finale).
"We're still in it," Q-C running back Zavier Steward said. "But we can't rely on other people to lose. If we want to be that dangerous team nobody wants to see in the playoffs, then we have to start showing that now."